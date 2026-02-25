Trust the Experts—These Are the 6 Hair Colour Trends to Have on Your Radar for Spring

I am in a very good mood. Why? Because whilst I'm sitting here writing this article, the sun is streaming through my living room window. Could it be that spring is finally on its way? It certainly feels like it, which is why we've been busy reporting on the biggest spring hair trends of 2026. But today, I'm here to go into a little more detail and focus solely on the biggest spring hair colour trends of the year.
Whilst I'm not one for experimenting with my haircut, I do love trying out new hair colour trends, which is why I was excited to dive deep into spring-like hues. As a beauty editor, I study hair trends for a living, so I already have some pretty stylish shades on my radar. However, I also wanted another expert's take and reached out to Christel Barron-Hough, award-winning colourist and founder of Stil Salon. Christel shared so many amazing insights with me that I'm practically counting down the days till my next appointment.
Below, we've rounded up what we believe to be the six biggest hair colour trends of the upcoming season, and I'd like to think there's something for everyone to enjoy. Keep on scrolling to find out more.
6 Biggest Spring Hair Colour Trends 2026
1. Mid-Way Blonde
First up, Barron-Hough tells me that mid-way blonde hair is huge news this season. "A new colour trend I’m really excited about for spring is mid-way blonde," she says. As explained to me by Barron-Hough, this trend sits somewhere between a cool and warm-toned blonde and can be achieved using hand-painting balayage techniques to get that beautiful blend of blonde and brunette tones. If you want to go lighter this spring but don't want anything too bright, this is definitely the hair colour for you.
Get the Look:
Schwarzkopf
Hair Gloss Shine Treatment Beige Blonde
This treatment will add salon-worthy shine to your mid-way blonde strands in between appointments.
GHD Hair
Triple Barrel Hair Waver
I personally think this colour looks incredible paired with a beachy wave, and this GHD waver is my go-to tool.
2. Cascading Colour
As mentioned, I'm always studying hair trends, and I always see techniques such as balayage thriving in spring, as it's a low-maintenance way to lighten your hair. However, this season, I've noticed hairdressers creating a much softer blend between darker roots and lighter ends, with a glossy finish that creates this almost cascading effect.
Get the Look:
Olaplex
Nº.7 Bonding Oil
Not only will this hair oil keep your ends healthy, but it will also add beautiful shine to enhance your colour.
Amika
Top Gloss Shine Spray
A shine spray is also a quick and easy way to get that glossy finish.
3. Truffle Brunette
Another trend Barron-Hough predicts will be huge this spring? Truffle brunette. "This is the key direction for brunettes as we head into spring," she says. "It’s all about achieving a rich, full-bodied colour and depth combination—think really luxe, velvety hues with a slightly warm, red glow." Yes, it seems we are moving away from cooler tones that dominated this winter and embracing warmer brunette shades for the sunny weather.
Get the Look:
L'Oréal Professionnel
Vitamino Color Spectrum Shampoo & Conditioner
The ultimate duo to protect your new truffle brunette hair.
Garnier
Olia Gloss Expensive Brunette Extra Glossy
Enhance the warm tones with Garnier's at-home hair gloss.
4. High-Shine Finish
Look, I know this trend is nothing new, but it's going nowhere this spring. In fact, if the recent red carpets are anything to go by, high-shine hair is going to be even more popular this spring. No, it's not technically a colour, but it complements every spring hair shade. Invest in a good at-home hair gloss and nourishing hair oil to help create this glass-like finish.
Get the Look:
Oribe
Supershine Mirror Rinse Glass Treatment
The ultimate luxury treatment for glass-like hair.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
This product will make people think you've just spent hours at the salon getting your colour redone.
5. Blanche Blonde
Blonde hair colours always have a moment in spring, and according to Barron-Hough, this is the blonde to go for if you're into that super reflective finish. "It’s perfect for making a real style statement as the season evolves and we move closer to spring," she says. It's certainly a lot brighter than the warm, golden tones we expect to see at this time of year, but it's ideal for those of you who want your hair to pop.
Add a reflective gloss to your hair with Color Wow's Money Mist.
6. Carnelian Orange
Last but by no means least, Barron-Hough says that carnelian orange will bring about the perfect pop of colour this spring. I recently spotted this shade on Ellie Bamber, and I've been obsessed ever since. "Influenced by the semi-precious stone known as 'the stone of fire', it blends mood-boosting oranges and warm reddish hues for a vibrant finish," says Barron-Hough. Wave goodbye to cowboy copper, as there's a new reddish hue in town.
Get the Look:
Bleach London
Tangerine Dream Super Cool Colour
If you want to go really bright this spring, Bleach London has got you covered.
Wella Professionals Care
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask Copper Glow
