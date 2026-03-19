Don't Blame the Messenger: It Girls Are Swapping 6 Dated Nail Colours for These 2026 Alts

For the most part, getting your nails done is a relaxing ritual. Whether you have a favourite nail tech or prefer the meditative act of painting them yourself, there's a calming energy that settles in as you sink into the chair. That is, however, until it comes time to decide which nail colour you want.
While there are timeless shades that will look chic whether you wear them tomorrow or 20 years from now (ahem, Selena Gomez's classic cherry red and Essie's iconic Ballet Slippers), it's normal to dabble in something a bit trendier. If 3D charms and vintage polka-dot designs aren't your cup of tea, you're in luck. The cool-girl polish landscape is a rainbow ofnon-boring hues this year, and professional manicurists told us exactly which to choose and which to leave behind the next time you approach that wall of glossy bottles.
The manicure-minded saw everything from creamy butter yellow to Popsicle-drip jelly finishes take over salons and screens last year, but now that it's spring, the pros want you to forget everything you know about them. Take it from Donna Charloff, the service and in-studio product director at MiniLuxe, who has already noticed the separation between the style set and punchy, saturated polishes. "Clients are gravitating away from loud, statement shades in favour of something more refined and wearable," she explains. Celebrity manicurist and Kiss Nails ambassador Gina Edwards would have to agree, divulging that bold metallic and jelly finishes are slowly but surely on their way out. "While both had strong moments in 2025, the shift is now toward softer, more wearable shades," she explains.
Article continues below
While there is no right or wrong shade for you to shellac your nails in this year—the one you like most is the best for you!—we have the inside scoop on which hues are trending upward this year. For the rest of our expert-backed in-and-out list, keep scrolling.
Instead of Milky White
Try Milky Colours
We know, blasphemous. But our experts are calling it now: Milky white nails will be less popular than they were in past years in comparison to milky colours. "Trends move at such a rapid pace in the internet zeitgeist," says celebrity nail artist and OPI ambassador Natalie Minerva. "I keep seeing people saying milky nails are out, but I think they specifically mean milky white." Charloff agrees that this trend is too polished to ever fully go out of style, but she, too, expects a shift.
"The clean girl, minimal aesthetic isn't going anywhere, with milky and sheer tones leading the way," Charloff says, meaning vanilla-tinted pink, foggy neutrals, and so on. Minerva says that the driving force behind this evolution is the endless undertone alternatives worth exploring outside of icy Pantone Cloud Dancer. For instance, OPI's I'm a Bubble Bunny, the official blend of Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, is the brand's famous layering act. Try milky pink, nudes and pastels this year instead of your regular dairy white.
Shop the Shade
OPI
Nail Lacquer in I'm a Bubble Bunny
Essie
Expressie Nail Polish in Millennium Momentum
Instead of Jelly Polish
Try Smoky Shades
Jelly polish was the sticky-sweet trend that dominated last summer, but the pros expect an increase in foggy hues and cool-girl grey this year. "Smokier interpretations of blues, greens and purples are especially popular—shades that feel dimensional and modern rather than bold or flashy," Charloff muses. Sage green, moody amethyst and what Edwards calls "concrete-inspired grey" are the elevated choices to go for as we get deeper into the year. Edwards explains that the stark shade selection chosen by Pantone this year has "set the tone for soft, modern neutrals" in 2026.
Shop the Shade
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Mist Grey
L'Oreal Paris
Color Riche Le Vernis in 888 Mademoiselle Grey
Instead of Butter Yellow
Try Earth Tones
The stock of yellow shades, whether whipped butter or citrusy limoncello, shot skyward in 2025 thanks to Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and the general public after going viral on TikTok. While the primary colour certainly had its moment in the limelight, our experts predict that we'll leave it in the past—for now. "Buttery yellow was a fan favourite for a brief interval; however, it proved challenging across many skin tones," Edwards explains. The shades manicurists feel will overtake yellow's trendy throne are earth tones, which are much more diverse, flattering, and visually calming.
Charloff calls earthy hues a "major story for 2026," and natural shades like mossy green, clay, tree bark and terracotta will come to the forefront of the trendscape. "We're seeing strong influence from wabi-sabi and organic design in home décor, and that same chic, minimal wash of colour is translating beautifully to nails," she muses. The next time you're struck with option paralysis at the nail salon, ask for these naturally occurring hues.
Shop the Shade
Manucurist
Clay
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Cavalier Seul
Instead of Saturated Colours
Try Muted Cool Shades
Don't get us wrong. Dopamine dressing, the employment of fun colours and textures in your everyday wardrobe, is alive and well in the fashion space. However, you'll want to keep your polish colours a bit more subdued to complement your closet this year. Edwards expects a sea of delicate blue and muted mauve to flood the nail space in the coming months, as these nature-inspired shades take a calmer, more sophisticated approach to modern-day nail trends.