Out of the 50+ Beauty Products I Tried Last Month, These 6 Proved the Best

The six beauty empties I totted up last month as a beauty director.

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Shannon Lawlor&#039;s beauty empties including Color Wow Dreaming treatment, Ffern Winter 26 candle, Santa Maria Novella cleanser, medik8 moisturiser, Dr Althea SPF and Aesop Ouranon
(Image credit: Lucy Robinson for Who What Wear UK)

Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.

As I write this, it is 20 degrees outside, and for the first time this year, I feel as though spring/summer has officially arrived. And with the arrival of warmer weather, long evenings and brighter days, my summer beauty routine starts to take shape. I'm back to applying factor-50 sunscreen on both my face and my hands, slathering my limbs in body cream every single day and cocooning my dry lengths in nourishing hair masks.

And with my slightly higher-maintenance routine come summer, it's almost needless to say that I begin going through product at a much quicker rate. This month, it feels as though I have been testing more beauty products than ever, and yet only six of them were so good that I finished them to their last drop. (I'll admit, some others are still going.) So, from the winter perfume I finally polished off to the daily moisturiser that has won my heart, this is every beauty product I finished last month.

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1. Medik8 Advanced Pro-Collagen + Peptide Cream

2. Color Wow Dreaming Advance Repair and Resurfacing Treatment

3. Dr. Althea Green Tea Fresh Sunscreen

4. Aesop Ouranon

5. Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rosa Cleansing Gel