If You Want to Look "Rich" Whilst Wearing Leggings, This Is How to Style Them

Leggings outfits are notoriously hard to get right—these 7 trends will make sure you always look chic.

An image of the biggest trends to wear with leggings in 2026, including faux-fur jackets, waisted blazers and funnel neck jackets.
To even utter the word “leggings” is to invite a barrage of commentary on their appropriateness or place in fashion. But this is the year it all changes, with the leading trends of 2026 taking the style from a piece you haphazardly throw on to run errands to an essential in any well-edited wardrobe.

Once relegated to your activewear drawer and rendered in cheap polyester, leggings have transcended this degraded status and become a chic silhouette in their own right. There’s truly no more exemplary parlay than this, with refined options able to suit both Cat-Cow stretches in your Pilates class and the confines of a sleek cocktail bar.

Whilst they’ve certainly not reached timeless status, high-quality iterations are proving to be the hard-working backbone of a trend-proof closet. More than being reserved for Yoga studio and Barre classes, the best leggings convey an air of elegance and sophistication that demand to be flaunted at Saturday evening dinner or Sunday morning brunch.

Because of their versatility, the options for what you can pair this basic with have increased tenfold. No longer are they only able to be teamed with viral trainers or quarter-zip fleeces. Now, leggings are being opened up to a whole new world of styling possibilities, including, but not limited to, the biggest trends of 2026. Think: Polished funnel-neck jackets, gathered-effect ballet pumps and tasselled motifs that add a decorative accent to anything they’re worn with.

In fact, I’d contend that these design elements are so polished that you’d never consider wearing them any other way, let alone to the gym. (Talk about doing the heavy lifting for you!). From classy blazers that offer a slick and cinched figure to shoes ornamented with pierced details, uncover the 7 key trends to wear with leggings in 2026, ahead.

The 7 Chicest Trends to Wear With Leggings in 2026

1. Waisted Blazers

An image of Simone Ashley wearing a capri leggings with a waisted blazer, one of the biggest trends to wear with leggings in 2026.

Style Notes: Blazers are part of the business casual attire of the 2010s that have firmly bucked the passing of time and held their own in the 2020s. However, for this decade, minimalism is certainly more desirable than the indie sleaze sensibility of yore, meaning the styles of today are more clean-cut and body-conscious than ever before. Enter: Waisted blazers. A style that began bubbling up last year, they enhance the razor-sharp shape of leggings no other, whilst also injecting any ensemble with a tapered outline.

Shop the Trend:

2. Gathered Ballet Pumps

An image of @annelauremais wearing capri leggings with a leather jacket and gathered pumps, one of the biggest trends to wear with leggings in 2026.

Style Notes: Ever since ballet flats stepped out onto Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2022 runway, they’ve remained a crucial part of the footwear landscape. Now, things are being taken to new heights, both literally and figuratively. Enhancing your look thanks to their sculptural demeanour, gathered ballet pumps will also have you looking more intentional and elegant thanks to their slight heel.

Shop the Trend:

3. Tassel Accents

An image of @beatrice.gutu wearing flare leggings with tassel tops, one of the biggest trends to wear with leggings in 2026.

Style Notes: Who thought the realms of savoir-faire and sportswear could ever cross over? Well, when it comes to the chicest trends to wear with leggings in 2026, it was bound to occur when discussing the rising tassel accent trend. What originally began as a decorative trim for ostentatious garments and opulent interiors has transformed into a subtle addition that offers flair and sumptuousness to any wearer. Simply throw on over a pair of flared leggings et voila, a look that can take you from the grocery store to an art gallery.

Shop the Trend:

4. Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jackets

An image of @fiahamelijnck wearing capri leggings with sling backs and a faux fur jacket, one of the biggest trends to wear with leggings in 2026.

Style Notes: In the words of Almost Famous’s Penny Lane, it’s all happening. And when I say it’s, I mean the return of her favourite style of jacket; fur-trim coats. A perennial staple of Kate Moss and Kate Middleton, the shape has been cast back into the spotlight thanks to beloved London-based outerwear brand Charlotte Simone. But with many modern iterations, which have all quickly become cult staples, cropping up at Queens of Archive and the now-defunct Scandinavian fashion brand Saks Potts, it’s not surprising to see these grungy, albeit bohemian, styles rise to the fore.

Shop the Trend: