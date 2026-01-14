If You Want to Look "Rich" Whilst Wearing Leggings, This Is How to Style Them

To even utter the word “leggings” is to invite a barrage of commentary on their appropriateness or place in fashion. But this is the year it all changes, with the leading trends of 2026 taking the style from a piece you haphazardly throw on to run errands to an essential in any well-edited wardrobe.
Once relegated to your activewear drawer and rendered in cheap polyester, leggings have transcended this degraded status and become a chic silhouette in their own right. There’s truly no more exemplary parlay than this, with refined options able to suit both Cat-Cow stretches in your Pilates class and the confines of a sleek cocktail bar.
Whilst they’ve certainly not reached timeless status, high-quality iterations are proving to be the hard-working backbone of a trend-proof closet. More than being reserved for Yoga studio and Barre classes, the best leggings convey an air of elegance and sophistication that demand to be flaunted at Saturday evening dinner or Sunday morning brunch.
Because of their versatility, the options for what you can pair this basic with have increased tenfold. No longer are they only able to be teamed with viral trainers or quarter-zip fleeces. Now, leggings are being opened up to a whole new world of styling possibilities, including, but not limited to, the biggest trends of 2026. Think: Polished funnel-neck jackets, gathered-effect ballet pumps and tasselled motifs that add a decorative accent to anything they’re worn with.
In fact, I’d contend that these design elements are so polished that you’d never consider wearing them any other way, let alone to the gym. (Talk about doing the heavy lifting for you!). From classy blazers that offer a slick and cinched figure to shoes ornamented with pierced details, uncover the 7 key trends to wear with leggings in 2026, ahead.
The 7 Chicest Trends to Wear With Leggings in 2026
1. Waisted Blazers
Style Notes: Blazers are part of the business casual attire of the 2010s that have firmly bucked the passing of time and held their own in the 2020s. However, for this decade, minimalism is certainly more desirable than the indie sleaze sensibility of yore, meaning the styles of today are more clean-cut and body-conscious than ever before. Enter: Waisted blazers. A style that began bubbling up last year, they enhance the razor-sharp shape of leggings no other, whilst also injecting any ensemble with a tapered outline.
Subtle acts of layers make such a difference, and this Stine Goya piece does the hard work for you thanks to the built-in collar.
Reformation
Morning Doug Jacket
A jacket that has Nara Smith's stamp of approval.
Chloé
Double-breasted herringbone wool-blend blazer
This is the exact piece worn by Simone Ashley, and is also approved by Alexa Chung after she wore it with capri jeans to the Chloé spring/summer 2026 show.
2. Gathered Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Ever since ballet flats stepped out onto Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2022 runway, they’ve remained a crucial part of the footwear landscape. Now, things are being taken to new heights, both literally and figuratively. Enhancing your look thanks to their sculptural demeanour, gathered ballet pumps will also have you looking more intentional and elegant thanks to their slight heel.
Shop the Trend:
Aeyde
Gemma Pumps
The contrast between the buttery leather and the wooden block heel is so sumptuous.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Pump
The high-vamp and tapered effect is such a refined detail.
H&M
Bow-Front Court Shoes
Such an affordable option for those looking to invest in a chic pair of shoes, without the hefty price tag.
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pump
One of Reformation's best-selling styles, and this chocolate brown option proves exactly why.
3. Tassel Accents
Style Notes: Who thought the realms of savoir-faire and sportswear could ever cross over? Well, when it comes to the chicest trends to wear with leggings in 2026, it was bound to occur when discussing the rising tassel accent trend. What originally began as a decorative trim for ostentatious garments and opulent interiors has transformed into a subtle addition that offers flair and sumptuousness to any wearer. Simply throw on over a pair of flared leggings et voila, a look that can take you from the grocery store to an art gallery.
Shop the Trend:
Posse
Tassel Belt
Tassel belts are the 2026 answer to the 2025 silk belt trend.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Venetian Tasseled Sterling Silver Earrings
A piece of jewellery that will have you emulating one of Truman Capote's swans.
Sophie Buhai
Tasseled Tortoiseshell Acetate Comb
Now, opulent accessories like this certainly aren't a necessity, but it is a gorgeous investment.
Style Notes: In the words of Almost Famous’s Penny Lane, it’s all happening. And when I say it’s, I mean the return of her favourite style of jacket; fur-trim coats. A perennial staple of Kate Moss and Kate Middleton, the shape has been cast back into the spotlight thanks to beloved London-based outerwear brand Charlotte Simone. But with many modern iterations, which have all quickly become cult staples, cropping up at Queens of Archive and the now-defunct Scandinavian fashion brand Saks Potts, it’s not surprising to see these grungy, albeit bohemian, styles rise to the fore.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Short Jacket
With a cropped and curved hem, this H&M style certainly draws inspiration from Valentino's celebrity-adored piece.