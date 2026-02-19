If there’s one thing that can bridge a gap faster than a shared love of Espresso Martinis, it’s a polarizing footwear choice. So, I'm calling it: the Ugg resurgence has reached peak "It-shoe" status. But, before you break out your vintage black leggings, take note of how we're styling this trend for 2026. The key? Oversized. Which is why the current uniform for both Gen Z and millennials centers around wide-leg jeans.
Layered under a billowy forest green coat and topped with a brown knit beanie, the simple weekend outfit is a template worth replicating. It’s effortless, slightly slouchy, and exactly what every cool girl is wearing to grab a coffee en route to the dog park. If you’re still clinging to your ankle jeans, consider this your sign to lean into the puddle-hem life. With Uggs, obviously.
