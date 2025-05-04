Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts

Trousers or jeans and a white T-shirt is one of the most universally loved outfit combinations we have. It's easy, polished, and timeless. It's also a bit boring, many would argue. But the remedy for this is cool accessories. There's one accessory trend, in particular, that's getting all the attention as of late—and I keep seeeing stylish people wear it with white T-shirts—including Alexa Chung.

While out and about in London recently, Chung was photographed wearing a white T-shirt (and trousers) of her own with the trend I'm referring to: an oversized silky scarf, but wrapped about your waist as a belt. The trend is so major that we recently devoted an entire story to the scarf-belt trend, and many of the examples given are women wearing their scarf-belts with T-shirts.

Chung opted for a Gucci scarf, which she folded in half and knotted at her waist. As you'll see, she looked incredibly elegant and cool, and I don't know about you, but I'm convinced to give this look a whirl myself. Keep scrolling to shop the outfit for yourself, a lot with a few pretty scarves to help you recreate it.

Alexa Chung wearing a white T-shirt, scarf belt, trousers, and loafers in London

(Image credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Gucci)

On Alexa Chung: Gucci Horsebit 1955 Medium Shoulder Bag ($3400) and Printed Silk Carré Scarf ($520)

Shop the Outfit

Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt

Printed Silk Carré
Gucci
Printed Silk Carré Scarf

Aritzia, The Effortless Pant
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

Shop Pretty Scarves

Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Striped Monogram Silk Scarf
Toteme
Striped Monogram Silk Scarf

Square Satin Scarf
Treasure & Bond
Square Satin Scarf

Polka Dot Print Scarf
ZARA
Polka Dot Print Scarf

Floral Silk Large Diamond Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Floral Silk Large Diamond Scarf

Essential Silky Triangle Bandana
Free People
Essential Silky Triangle Bandana

Printed Silk Scarf
COS
Printed Silk Scarf

Leaf-Print Square Scarf
& Other Stories
Leaf-Print Square Scarf

Rag & Bone Pearly Button Silk Scarf
Rag & Bone
Pearly Button Silk Scarf

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

