Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Pretty Accessory With White T-Shirts

Trousers or jeans and a white T-shirt is one of the most universally loved outfit combinations we have. It's easy, polished, and timeless. It's also a bit boring, many would argue. But the remedy for this is cool accessories. There's one accessory trend, in particular, that's getting all the attention as of late—and I keep seeeing stylish people wear it with white T-shirts—including Alexa Chung.

While out and about in London recently, Chung was photographed wearing a white T-shirt (and trousers) of her own with the trend I'm referring to: an oversized silky scarf, but wrapped about your waist as a belt. The trend is so major that we recently devoted an entire story to the scarf-belt trend, and many of the examples given are women wearing their scarf-belts with T-shirts.

Chung opted for a Gucci scarf, which she folded in half and knotted at her waist. As you'll see, she looked incredibly elegant and cool, and I don't know about you, but I'm convinced to give this look a whirl myself. Keep scrolling to shop the outfit for yourself, a lot with a few pretty scarves to help you recreate it.

(Image credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Gucci)

On Alexa Chung: Gucci Horsebit 1955 Medium Shoulder Bag ($3400) and Printed Silk Carré Scarf ($520)

Shop the Outfit

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Gucci Printed Silk Carré Scarf $520 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Effortless Pants $148 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Shop Pretty Scarves

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana $70 $53 SHOP NOW

Toteme Striped Monogram Silk Scarf $280 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Square Satin Scarf $36 SHOP NOW

ZARA Polka Dot Print Scarf $30 SHOP NOW

Lauren Ralph Lauren Floral Silk Large Diamond Scarf $68 $48 SHOP NOW

Free People Essential Silky Triangle Bandana $28 SHOP NOW

COS Printed Silk Scarf $99 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Leaf-Print Square Scarf $45 SHOP NOW