One of my best purchases last month was a waisted cardigan. The first time I wore it out, I was inundated with questions about its origin, and on the next occasions asked where similar styles could be found as my exact piece had sold out. The item in question was understated and incredibly classic, but the form-fitting silhouette brought such refinement that onlookers were surprised when I proclaimed it was from the high street. Looking to replicate that polished feel as we move into spring, I’ve set my sights on tracking down the best waisted jackets. If elegance is high on your spring wardrobe wish list, trust me, you'll want to scroll on.

Woman wears waisted blazer, blue jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

In recent years, unique and interesting silhouettes have become a big trend. As fashion has quietened in favour of minimalism, the focus on embellishment and bold logos has been replaced with an appreciation for fabric, cut and form. For a time, this proportion play was expressed in oversized cuts, think of the rise of wide leg jeans or oversized blazers that have become modern staples in so many great wardrobes. These still ring true as savvy wardrobe additions, but if you’re looking for a way to update your classic jackets this spring, a form-fitting waistline should be strongly considered.

Woman wears waisted country jacket

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

With such a simple fit detail creating such an expensive feel, an array of classic spring jackets have been reformed to feature a striking waist. With its link to tailoring, blazers have easily embraced the cinched-waist look, and whether you're looking to invest in a high-quality piece or dipping your toe into the trend with a more affordable buy, there's an array of supremely elegant waisted blazers to choose from. If you're looking for something a little more casual, look to the denim jacket. As yet another reliable spring choice, and designers across the board have manipulated the heavyweight material into refined hourglass silhouettes.

Woman wears denim jacket

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

One jacket that already has a put-together feel is the tweed jacket. With the textured fabric and classic structure that have a naturally elevated appeal, it's hard to imagine that this jacket could get any better, but a cinched waist is able to take even this brilliant piece up a notch. Finally, the return of the country jacket to favour last year is set to continue for 2025, and this season, nipped waists are adding definition to the commonly straight-shaped style. Below, I've rounded up the very best canvas jackets for the spring showers ahead.

Woman wears waisted jacket

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Keep scrolling to shop the best waisted jackets for spring 2025.

Shop the Best Waisted Jackets

Best Waisted Blazers

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

The perfectly placed buttons and slight peplum flare make this simple black blazer oh-so striking.

Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
MANGO
Belt Structured Blazer

The shoulder pads add to the sharp silhouette.

Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer

Align'e Daphne blazer is a fashion person favourite. Now it comes in a buttery yellow for spring.

Aster Asymmetric Crepe Blazer
TOVE
Aster Asymmetric Crepe Blazer

Victor Tailoring Crepe Jacket
Joseph
Victor Tailoring Crepe Jacket

For those looking for a splash of colour this spring, consider Joseph's virgin wool jacket that can be elevated with the cinching belt.

MANGO, Linen Suit Jacket With Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Linen Suit Jacket With Belt

Best Waisted Denim Jackets

Tapered-Waist Denim Jacket
H&M
Tapered-Waist Denim Jacket

The cinch details are perfectly placed within the seam details of this denim jacket. A considered approach from a high street brand.

Teresa Denim Jacket
Reformation
Teresa Denim Jacket

This nipped shape looks so good with flowing wide-leg jeans.

Asos Design Denim Cinch Shirt in Indigo
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Denim Cinch Shirt in Indigo

With a deep indigo shade, affordable price tag and chic collarless neckline, it's no wonder this style is already selling fast.

Dark Denim Drawstring Waist Jacket
Whistles
Dark Denim Drawstring Waist Jacket

The adjustable internal drawcord let's you cinch the silhouette as much (or as little) as you please.

Peplum Denim Jacket
Alaïa
Peplum Denim Jacket

Alaïa knows all about sleek, elegant shapes and this denim jacket is a perfect example of that.

Best Waisted Canvas Jackets

Old Canvas Blouson Jacket
Prada
Old Canvas Blouson Jacket

If you're considering investing in a barn jacket that you'll treasure forever, Prada's cinched style should be on your radar.

Cinched Waist Workwear Jacket
PURDEY
Cinched Waist Workwear Jacket

Abercrombie's jacket has an adjustable inner drawstring so you can personalise the fit to every outfit. It also comes in beige and khaki.

Zw Collection Jacket With Pockets
ZARA
Zw Collection Jacket With Pockets

The minimalist appeal of this jacket makes it hard to believe its from the high street.

Herbie Jacket in Cotton and Linen
The Row
Herbie Jacket in Cotton and Linen

Made from a sumptuous cotton and linen blend, The Row's Herbie jacket is destined to be a best-seller.

Neutral Washed Barn Jacket
Mint Velvet
Neutral Washed Barn Jacket

The tonal corduroy trims on the collar and cuffs really elevate this jacket.

Best Waisted Tweed Jackets

Fitted Jacket
H&M
Fitted Jacket

H&M does refined minimalism so well.

Ruffled Smocked Twill Jacket
JIL SANDER
Ruffled Smocked Twill Jacket

Balance the form-fitting silhouette with bold palazzo trousers.

Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer
MALINA
Carol Fitted Round-Neck Wool-Blend Blazer

Malina excels in anti-trend designs.

4-Pocket Tweed Jacket
Maje
4-Pocket Tweed Jacket

Glitter threads are woven into this tweed jacket, giving a soft shimmer at certain angles.

Belted Woven Jacket
ZARA
Belted Woven Jacket

The belt brings a waisted effect to this polished jacket.

