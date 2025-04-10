All I Want to Wear in London Right Now Is a Waisted Jacket—21 Elegant Styles I've Bookmarked
One of my best purchases last month was a waisted cardigan. The first time I wore it out, I was inundated with questions about its origin, and on the next occasions asked where similar styles could be found as my exact piece had sold out. The item in question was understated and incredibly classic, but the form-fitting silhouette brought such refinement that onlookers were surprised when I proclaimed it was from the high street. Looking to replicate that polished feel as we move into spring, I’ve set my sights on tracking down the best waisted jackets. If elegance is high on your spring wardrobe wish list, trust me, you'll want to scroll on.
In recent years, unique and interesting silhouettes have become a big trend. As fashion has quietened in favour of minimalism, the focus on embellishment and bold logos has been replaced with an appreciation for fabric, cut and form. For a time, this proportion play was expressed in oversized cuts, think of the rise of wide leg jeans or oversized blazers that have become modern staples in so many great wardrobes. These still ring true as savvy wardrobe additions, but if you’re looking for a way to update your classic jackets this spring, a form-fitting waistline should be strongly considered.
With such a simple fit detail creating such an expensive feel, an array of classic spring jackets have been reformed to feature a striking waist. With its link to tailoring, blazers have easily embraced the cinched-waist look, and whether you're looking to invest in a high-quality piece or dipping your toe into the trend with a more affordable buy, there's an array of supremely elegant waisted blazers to choose from. If you're looking for something a little more casual, look to the denim jacket. As yet another reliable spring choice, and designers across the board have manipulated the heavyweight material into refined hourglass silhouettes.
One jacket that already has a put-together feel is the tweed jacket. With the textured fabric and classic structure that have a naturally elevated appeal, it's hard to imagine that this jacket could get any better, but a cinched waist is able to take even this brilliant piece up a notch. Finally, the return of the country jacket to favour last year is set to continue for 2025, and this season, nipped waists are adding definition to the commonly straight-shaped style. Below, I've rounded up the very best canvas jackets for the spring showers ahead.
Keep scrolling to shop the best waisted jackets for spring 2025.
Shop the Best Waisted Jackets
Best Waisted Blazers
The perfectly placed buttons and slight peplum flare make this simple black blazer oh-so striking.
Align'e Daphne blazer is a fashion person favourite. Now it comes in a buttery yellow for spring.
For those looking for a splash of colour this spring, consider Joseph's virgin wool jacket that can be elevated with the cinching belt.
Best Waisted Denim Jackets
The cinch details are perfectly placed within the seam details of this denim jacket. A considered approach from a high street brand.
With a deep indigo shade, affordable price tag and chic collarless neckline, it's no wonder this style is already selling fast.
The adjustable internal drawcord let's you cinch the silhouette as much (or as little) as you please.
Alaïa knows all about sleek, elegant shapes and this denim jacket is a perfect example of that.
Best Waisted Canvas Jackets
If you're considering investing in a barn jacket that you'll treasure forever, Prada's cinched style should be on your radar.
Abercrombie's jacket has an adjustable inner drawstring so you can personalise the fit to every outfit. It also comes in beige and khaki.
The minimalist appeal of this jacket makes it hard to believe its from the high street.
Made from a sumptuous cotton and linen blend, The Row's Herbie jacket is destined to be a best-seller.
The tonal corduroy trims on the collar and cuffs really elevate this jacket.
Best Waisted Tweed Jackets
Balance the form-fitting silhouette with bold palazzo trousers.
Glitter threads are woven into this tweed jacket, giving a soft shimmer at certain angles.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
