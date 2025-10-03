Regular Leggings Are Great, But Fashion People Are Opting for This Far More Expensive-Looking Version in 2025

I'm not the biggest fan of leggings, and that probably has to do with the fact that I barely ever wear pants. Even when I go to the gym, I feel bizarre walking around in workout leggings. The athleisure look has just never come natural to me. All of that is why I feel so confused about my sudden urge to buy a pair of stirrup leggings. It took me entirely by surprise, but I can't stop adding them to my cart.
It all started when I was looking at some photos of the Tibi S/S 25 show from earlier this year. Two of the looks I couldn't stop thinking about featured stirrup leggings. The models elevated the otherwise cozy staple with strappy heels and structured jackets. Sometimes, leggings can cut awkwardly at the ankle depending on what shoes you style them with, but these created a shape that allowed a sliver of skin to peek through in the sexiest and most unexpected way. The leggings didn't feel casual at all. Instead, they were surprisingly sultry and extremely chic.
I've recently discussed stirrup leggings with some fashion-editor friends and am now learning that everyone is investing in a pair right now. It's not only me who has them on their mind, and it makes sense. They are, by far, the easiest way to wear something cozy and simple that was actually on the runway. I don't think I've ever come across a pair of leggings that I not only would feel excited to wear to the gym but could also see myself wearing out after. If you, too, were skeptical about leggings, trust me—these will absolutely change your mind.