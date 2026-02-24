At Burberry, Going-Out Style, Ruffled Trench Coats, and the Next Cool-Girl Color Trend

In his fourth year at Burberry—a period often considered the "sweet spot" for cementing a creative vision—creative director Daniel Lee unveiled his highly anticipated Winter 2026 collection. As the final show of London Fashion Week, he closed it out on a very high note—hit after hit, as some might say.
The show unfolded at Old Billingsgate, a landmark on the north bank of the River Thames. The set mirrored London's architecture and street life, creating an alluring after-dark mood. A replica of Tower Bridge rose against scaffolding wrapped in the iconic Burberry check, while resin "puddles" mimicked wet, rainy pavements. Deep blue lighting and black velvet seating heightened the elegant evening mood. This energy carried through to the 56-look collection, which captured not just the act of going out but the feeling of it—the pulse of the streets and the individuality of those who move through them. "Everyone's going somewhere," Lee said of the season's characters in the press release. "Everyone's going out."
Channeling the spirit, Lee doubled down on house signatures, working them with modernity. Ruffled-collar trench coats, worn belted and as dresses, were styled with Mary Jane heels and sheer tights. Shearling outerwear with raw-cut edges draped effortlessly over silk dresses or leather pants, evoking the inherent ease of London style—thrown on without overthinking before stepping into the night. Sleeker, occasion-ready pieces shimmered with fringe, beads, sequins, and embroidered tassels. A moody palette of rich, deep jewel tones added depth and polish, underscoring the sophistication of London nightlife. Ahead, read our full breakdown of Burberry's latest collection.
A Star-Studded Attendance
If there's one thing about a Burberry show during London Fashion Week, it's that it's going to bring a wealth of A-list celebrities. This season, the front row included Kate Moss, who wore a black minidress under a black double-breasted coat; her daughter, Lila Moss, in a tweed long-sleeve dress and snakeskin heels; and Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Dean, who wore a crewneck sweater, an asymmetrical hem skirt, and a fringe bag. But that's not all. Keep scrolling to see the other attendees.
All About the Collar
A notable feature of Burberry's winter collection was the striking collars on its coats, which drew attention to the face. The brand moved beyond the typical funnel-neck designs seen in recent seasons by adding artistic flair with ruffled collars on mid- and short-trench coats, infusing softness and delicacy into pieces usually associated with protection and practicality. Lee also used faux-fur accents on belted coats and upward-sweeping necklines on bomber jackets, referencing the funnel neck but in a less restrictive, less serious way.
Plum Purple
Whether you like it or not, purple is becoming a prominent color in fashion, especially the regal shade of royal purple. This color was seen in collections at Balenciaga, Valentino, Prada, and Celine during the spring/summer 2026 shows. As the fall/winter 2026 collections unfold, the hue has appeared on the streets, notably during New York Fashion Week and at shows like Burberry's. However, instead of calling it royal purple, the British house labels it plum purple, which better suits its darker, richer tone. This trend is just beginning, but we believe it will become the new navy—a sophisticated, versatile, cool-girl color with more depth and conversation-starting appeal.
Liquid-Like Fabrics
While tailored design influenced the collection, fabrics also played a key role, especially liquid-like materials that respond to the movement of the on-the-go city dweller. Soft leather on shirtdresses, jumpsuits, and skirts didn't hold a rigid form but flowed naturally. Velvet pants and silk dresses draped gently, catching the light to create rich waves and shadows.
Heritage Reimagined
We can't discuss Burberry without acknowledging its heritage. This year marks the fashion house's 170th anniversary, a significant milestone rooted in British history, functionality, and timeless luxury. The brand, under Lee's leadership, consistently remains true to its core identity while also evolving to stay relevant for current and future audiences. This is evident in the latest collection, where the iconic Nova Check pattern—Burberry's signature plaid—was featured not just on traditional trench coats but also on faux-fur scarves and jackets.
Outerwear, Secured
Outerwear is Burberry's bread and butter, so you can count on the brand to deliver each season. This time, it definitely did with its statement coats, especially belted ones. In its collection, 22 of the 56 looks (yes, I counted) featured a belted jacket. Most notably, many included a long shearling coat fastened with a contrasting leather belt—though not threaded through the loops, simply tied in a knot, letting the buckle hang effortlessly. The belts' cinched shape gave the ensembles a refined finish, blending intentionality, practicality, and style.
