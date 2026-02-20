All My Pants Feel Dated—5 Styles I'm Eyeing For a Major Refresh

NYFW Street style pants trends
(Image credit: @asiatypek)
Whenever I find myself in a bigtime wardrobe rut, there's typically one culprit: pants. While some essentials like tees, coats, or flats tend to work for long, long periods of time, the pant trend cycle is generally a bit shorter. Even when it comes to jeans and black trousers, every six months to a year I find that what was at one point cool or "the perfect pair" suddenly looks a bit, well, dated and I feel it's time for a refresh. So, what pants are in style right now? Evidently, a lot. Between denim trends and overall pant trends, the options are aplenty. But as a 5'2" fashion editor with classic style who likes to look cool, but not too cool, I found myself drawn to the five types you're about to encounter below. Some might surprise you, some might relieve you, and all, I hope, will please you! Simply keep scrolling to see and shop my picks.

1. Balloon pants

(Image credit: @asiatypek)

I'll admit, I was slow to come around to this one, but after spotting them at least a dozen times in my scan of the most recent NYFW street style, I'm officially inspired and convinced. Plus, I love the idea of styling them in spring with sandals, too.

2. Stovepipe jeans

(Image credit: @asiatypek)

Haven't you heard? Stovepipe jeans are the most elevated denim style there is, and if you're stumped on styling them, we've got you there, too.

3. Cigarette trousers

(Image credit: @asiatypek)

This one is actually very much in my wheelhouse, but I wanted you to know I'd be wearing cigarette pants even more now that they've got the fashion set at large's stamp of approval.

4. Drawstring pants