It's Here: The 2026 Way to Wear Baggy Jeans

If there’s one trend I always wear no matter the season, it’s baggy jeans. I am a denim connoisseur, in my humble opinion. Other than loose-fitting pants, baggy jeans are part of my daily uniform. This year, I’m not letting go of my pairs, but reinventing the ways I wear them. I want to look more chic this year, and while baggy jeans don’t usually have the reputation of being very elegant, Julianne Hough wore a look that just solved that dilemma.
Hough was recently spotted outside of the Khaite F/W 26 runway show during NYFW, sporting a double-breasted navy blazer with her baggy, curved jeans cuffed at the hemline, and a pair of peep-toemules. To accessorize, she wore a cool pair of sunglasses, flat at the top and rounded at the bottom, and a simple handbag. She made a pair of baggy jeans look chic, effortless, and fresh for the new year.
If you’re trying to wear baggy jeans in a more elegant way for spring 2026, keep scrolling through to re-create this look and shop similar items.
