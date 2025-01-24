Kate and Lila Moss Just Wore the Jacket Trend That Londoners of Every Age Love
If you find yourself in London this season, you'll soon realise that there's a common thread running through the wardrobes of the city's most stylish. Having packed away their puffer coats for an equally cosy option, the faux fur coat trend is thriving on London's streets right now.
How can I be sure that the trend is really one of the capital's favourites? Well, it already has the endorsement of two of the chicest city dwellers. Mother and daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss stepped out for a walk together this week, emerging in strikingly similar ensembles that championed the cosy trend. Now, this isn't the first time we've seen them dress alike—Lila Moss has been known to reference archival Kate Moss looks on occasion—but this is one of the first times I've seen them tackle off-duty styling in such a similar way.
Selecting a sadly sold out but due for a restock on 26 March black shearling-trimmed coat from Charlotte Simone, Lila Moss created a monochrome ensemble, styling her jacket with black straight-leg jeans and simple black boots to hone a sleek and streamlined silhouette.
Opting for a similarly simple look, supermodel Kate Moss styled her furry jacket with green wide-leg trousers and accessorised with a leopard print handbag.
As both are privy to the season's newest offerings, when they both settle on the same fresh trend, you know it has to be a good one. Transcending different age groups, this playful jacket is set to continue its winning streak across the year. To shop the cosy jacket trend that Londoners are wearing on repeat, read on to discover our edit of the best fur jackets below.
SHOP FURRY JACKETS
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
A fluffy coat is such an easy way to add some drama to your daily style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
