Kate and Lila Moss Just Wore the Jacket Trend That Londoners of Every Age Love

If you find yourself in London this season, you'll soon realise that there's a common thread running through the wardrobes of the city's most stylish. Having packed away their puffer coats for an equally cosy option, the faux fur coat trend is thriving on London's streets right now.

How can I be sure that the trend is really one of the capital's favourites? Well, it already has the endorsement of two of the chicest city dwellers. Mother and daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss stepped out for a walk together this week, emerging in strikingly similar ensembles that championed the cosy trend. Now, this isn't the first time we've seen them dress alike—Lila Moss has been known to reference archival Kate Moss looks on occasion—but this is one of the first times I've seen them tackle off-duty styling in such a similar way.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Selecting a sadly sold out but due for a restock on 26 March black shearling-trimmed coat from Charlotte Simone, Lila Moss created a monochrome ensemble, styling her jacket with black straight-leg jeans and simple black boots to hone a sleek and streamlined silhouette.

Opting for a similarly simple look, supermodel Kate Moss styled her furry jacket with green wide-leg trousers and accessorised with a leopard print handbag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

As both are privy to the season's newest offerings, when they both settle on the same fresh trend, you know it has to be a good one. Transcending different age groups, this playful jacket is set to continue its winning streak across the year. To shop the cosy jacket trend that Londoners are wearing on repeat, read on to discover our edit of the best fur jackets below.

SHOP FURRY JACKETS

Charlotte Simone Harley Coat £400 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Reformation Ellie Faux Fur Coat £348 SHOP NOW Style with a silky slip or wear with straight leg jeans.

Zara Limited Edition Faux Fur Bomber Jacket £169 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

NA-KD Belted Pu Bonded Long Coat £130 SHOP NOW Style over a LDB for a playful party look.

H&M Fluffy Jacket £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light beige shade.

Charlotte Simone Faux Fur Coat £633 £598 SHOP NOW I'm eyeing up this pre-loved coat from Charlotte Simone.

Cotton:On Mimi Faux Fur Jacket £69 SHOP NOW A fluffy coat is such an easy way to add some drama to your daily style.