Adieu, Paris Fashion Week, you’ve been a treat. The highly anticipated last stop of fashion month (and arguably the most revered) saw celebrities, editors, buyers and creatives descend on the City of Love to show out for one last time until September rolls around.
Fashionable, functional and perfect for hopping on and off the Metro, I was taken aback by the rows of chic trainers standing outside the shows this season. Now, I know that trainers aren't often considered particularly Parisianin style, but they are, in fact, a firm staple amongst the ballet flats, loafers and well-placed kitten heels. Still, there was something about seeing them at fashion week which felt refreshingly new. Maybe it's how they were styled (more on that later), but either way, four trends cropped up more consistently than the rest. Curious to see which trainers the chicest French dressers are wearing now? Scroll down to discover them.
1. Sporty
Style Notes: A timeless classic, sportier trainers like Adidas Gazelle and the ever-classic Samba were all over the street-style set (and Harry Styles) this year. Functional, stylish and most importantly, comfortable, it’s almost impossible to find a chicer trending trainer that looks equally good scuffed up. In Paris, they were paired with everything from classic denim to floaty linens. That's what I call elevated in every setting.
2. Satin
Style Notes: Whilst the balletcore aesthetic might be less popular than last year, there's something undeniably pointe shoe-inspired about the rise of the satin trainer trend. First unveiled at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2026 runway show, these trainers have a delicate, almost romantic appeal. These soft, slipper-like shoes will soften structured dresses and add a pretty finish to denim, adding plenty of French character.
3. Retro
Style Notes: Having dominated the trainer sphere of late, retro trainers were the obvious choice for fashion people in Paris. Giving a nostalgic nod to the '90s, their streamlined fit blends ballet-flat polish with the plush comfort of a trainer. Whether worn with minidresses, loose jeans or a kitsch-y skirt and poplin top, these trainers continue to rise in popularity.
4. Gorpcore
Style Notes: Now, if you’re a regular Who What Wear UK reader, I’m sure you’re aware that chunky, clunky, divisive "dad" trainers are one of this season's biggest trends. Functional over "fashionable" and leaning into the gorpcore aesthetic, they continue to rise in popularity amongst streetwear-leaning fashion fans. And with the recent Skims X Nike Air Rift collab becoming one of the most sought-after pairs of the year, it's clear they're not going anywhere.