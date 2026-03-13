Not Ballet Flats, Not Loafers—4 Trainer Trends That Dominated Paris Fashion Week

Practical, functional and perfect for hopping on and off the Metro; these four trainer trends were everywhere during Paris Fashion Week. Click to discover them.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News
Three fashion people wear Paris fashion week street style trends march 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images, Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

Adieu, Paris Fashion Week, you’ve been a treat. The highly anticipated last stop of fashion month (and arguably the most revered) saw celebrities, editors, buyers and creatives descend on the City of Love to show out for one last time until September rolls around.

From Victoria Beckham's puddle trousers to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's coveted capsule, the streets were full of fashionable outfit inspiration, and whilst I enviously perused the looks for the confines of my desk, it wasn't Lila’s Kate-coded look or the fun red jackets that really piqued my interest. It was the on-trend trainers.

Niki Wu Jie wears black sunglasses, a brown suede double breasted coat, a light blue cotton button down shirt, a brown braided leather belt, dark blue wide leg trousers, a pale yellow pullover, a brown leather bag from Miu Miu, white leather sneakers shoes, outside Miu Miu, during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Fashionable, functional and perfect for hopping on and off the Metro, I was taken aback by the rows of chic trainers standing outside the shows this season. Now, I know that trainers aren't often considered particularly Parisian in style, but they are, in fact, a firm staple amongst the ballet flats, loafers and well-placed kitten heels. Still, there was something about seeing them at fashion week which felt refreshingly new. Maybe it's how they were styled (more on that later), but either way, four trends cropped up more consistently than the rest. Curious to see which trainers the chicest French dressers are wearing now? Scroll down to discover them.

1. Sporty

A fashion person wears Paris fashion week street style trainer trends march 2026.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A timeless classic, sportier trainers like Adidas Gazelle and the ever-classic Samba were all over the street-style set (and Harry Styles) this year. Functional, stylish and most importantly, comfortable, it’s almost impossible to find a chicer trending trainer that looks equally good scuffed up. In Paris, they were paired with everything from classic denim to floaty linens. That's what I call elevated in every setting.

Shop Sporty Trainers:

2. Satin

A guest is seen wearing a blue Miu Miu apron, black vest, brown Miu Miu bag and sunglasses outside the Miu Miu show during Day Nine of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst the balletcore aesthetic might be less popular than last year, there's something undeniably pointe shoe-inspired about the rise of the satin trainer trend. First unveiled at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2026 runway show, these trainers have a delicate, almost romantic appeal. These soft, slipper-like shoes will soften structured dresses and add a pretty finish to denim, adding plenty of French character.

Shop Satin Trainers:

3. Retro

Image of Paris fashion week street style trainer trends march 2026.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Having dominated the trainer sphere of late, retro trainers were the obvious choice for fashion people in Paris. Giving a nostalgic nod to the '90s, their streamlined fit blends ballet-flat polish with the plush comfort of a trainer. Whether worn with minidresses, loose jeans or a kitsch-y skirt and poplin top, these trainers continue to rise in popularity.

Shop Retro Trainers:

4. Gorpcore

Louise Chen wears a bright red puff mini dress, a black textured jacket, red socks, black platform shoes and sunglasses outside the Cecilie Bahnsen show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Now, if you’re a regular Who What Wear UK reader, I’m sure you’re aware that chunky, clunky, divisive "dad" trainers are one of this season's biggest trends. Functional over "fashionable" and leaning into the gorpcore aesthetic, they continue to rise in popularity amongst streetwear-leaning fashion fans. And with the recent Skims X Nike Air Rift collab becoming one of the most sought-after pairs of the year, it's clear they're not going anywhere.

Shop Gorpcore Trainers: