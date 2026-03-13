No, Fashion People Will Never Quit These Classic Loafers

The triangle logo has moved beyond simply handbags and is now appearing across clothing, hair accessories, and hats. This season, it also features prominently across the label's footwear collection, with Prada's logo-branded loafers gaining an almost cult status among the fashion set.
Created in both black patent leather as well as more pared-back tones, Prada's loafers have captured the attention of our favorite influencers, even appearing on the feet of a few Paris Fashion Week attendees. Although loafers are quite a timeless classic, Prada's recent offering feels contemporary thanks to its of-the-moment chunky platform sole.
Given that designer shoes of the heeled variety are often favored, it's interesting to note that a more practical footwear item has gained prominence this year. It seems fashion devotees are turning to shoes they can comfortably wear around the house or whilst running errands. And like most cult items, these have sold out everywhere and have become like fashion gold dust.