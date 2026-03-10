These Were Paris Fashion Week's Best Dressed Attendees, Hands Down

The outfit trends you need to see, all in one place.

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
We made it—this very long, jam-packed fashion month is coming to a close. If you've been following along on Who What Wear this season, you know that we've been bringing you every update there is to know during NYFW, LFW, MFW, and now, PFW, from the noteworthiest runway moments to the best celebrity looks to behind-the-scenes updates on Instagram to, of course, the street style. As the show attendees will attest, after four cities, that's a lot of outfits, but per usual, they saved some of their best looks for last. The Paris Fashion Week street style vibe is arguably the most elegant and refined, but that doesn't mean the fashion crowd doesn't experiment with trends.

I combed through hundreds of PFW street style images and selected the best looks of the week, all of which represent current trends or outfit formulas that feel fresh and worth your attention. The celebrities, editors, models, influencers, and fashion execs who were photographed heading to and from the shows know what's cool, so trust me—scrolling through won't be a waste of your time. With that, scroll on to see the best looks straight from the streets of Paris Fashion Week and shop similar pieces to get the look.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style F/W 26

The Formula: Red Turtleneck + Black Sweater + Khaki Skirt + Tights + White Pumps

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Floral-Print Crop Top + Cropped Skinny Pants + Flip-Flops

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Cream Bomber Jacket + White Tee + Cream Trousers + Brown Suede Shoes

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: 305pics/Getty Images)

The Formula: Button-Down + Matching Scarf + Dark-Wash Jeans + Ankle Boots

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Blazer + Matching Trousers + Pointed-Toe Shoes

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Trench Coat + Running Shorts + Pumps

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Leather Coat + Black Top + Lace-Trimmed Skirt + Pumps

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Red Dress + Red Bag + Black Pumps

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Leather Bomber Jacket + V-Neck Sweater + Miniskirt + Tights + Ankle Boots

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Leather Bomber Jacket + Brown Scarf-Sweater + Matching Shorts + Tights + Pumps

Paris Fashion Week F/W 26 street style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The Formula: Red Funnel-Neck Jacket + Trousers + White Pumps