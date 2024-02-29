Bright Trainers Are In, so Here's Every Trending Adidas Gazelle Colourway I Adore

By Florrie Alexander
Whilst we have access to the latest info about soon-to-be trends and on-the-rise styles, one of my preferred ways to decipher fashion people's new favourites is still a street style spot, whether in person or via Instagram. This week it was both, with so many of us here at Who What Wear UK spotting colourful Adidas Gazelle trainers gracing our feeds and appearing on our daily journeys alike.

Claudia wears red Adidas Gazelles

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Trainers have always had a place in our capsule wardrobes, but right now they feel more topical than ever. Last year, we saw the revival of the Samba, which soon became harder to track down than an in-stock Margaux bag. As a result, the appreciation of other Adidas classics was growing too, with the Gazelle in particular gaining traction thanks to its array of not only bold shades but playful mixes of contrasting colours too.

Where for a long time classic white trainers were the footwear of choice, fashion has been emboldened when it comes to colour and style in recent months. Perhaps due to the grey weather in the UK or because our neutral-toned forever wardrobes make for the perfect backdrop, accenting pops of colourful accessories offer an easy way to liven up our wardrobes as we ready ourselves for spring.

Seun wears yellow Adidas Gazelles

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

It's not only the happy infusion of colour that makes adding Gazelles into our wardrobes an enticing choice, but also their ease. Over the past few decades, fashion has relaxed in its uniformity, and trainers now feature throughout the year, styled with everything from summer dresses to sharp tailoring. As someone who's just invested in a pair of blue Adidas trainers herself, even I have been surprised to find they've become my go-to footwear choice for pretty much every occasion.

Leasy wears maroon Adidas Gazelles

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Keep scrolling to explore the rainbow shades of the Adidas Gazelles.

SHOP COLOURFUL ADIDAS GAZELLE:

GREEN ADIDAS GAZELLES

Adidas Gazelle Collegiate Green
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

This collegiate green shade is selling fast.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS, Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers

Even just a colourful triple stripe is effective.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Trainers in Green and Red

The Gazelles play with colour clashing so well.

Adidas Gazelle Green and Pink
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Green and Pink

The pink heel tab is a nice touch.

PURPLE ADIDAS GAZELLES

ADIDAS ORIGINALS, Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers

The mix of purple shades with smooth and suede leather makes these a stand out.

Adidas Gazelle Purple and Pink
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Trainers in Preloved Ink Lucid Pink

I'm picturing these with a white summer dress, or full black tailored look.

BLUE ADIDAS GAZELLES

ADIDAS ORIGINALS, Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These are calling my name.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas Originals
Adidas Gazelle Indoor

The black accents add to the wearable feel of this pair.

RED ADIDAS GAZELLES

Adidas Gazelle in Red
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Shoes

There's no denying that red is having a moment.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas Originals
Adidas Gazelle Indoor

The Gazelle Indoor features a gum sole and thinner laces.

Adidas Gazelles in Red and Blue
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers in Red and Blue

The revival of this style has brought about the newer bold layered sole version.

PINK ADIDAS GAZELLES

Adidas Gazelles in Pink
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Soft Pink

This pair is available in all sizes.

Adidas Pink and Blue Gazelle Trainers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Trainers Bliss Pink Collegiate Purple

These have already sold out a few times.

YELLOW ADIDAS GAZELLES

Adidas Gazelle 85
Adidas Originals
Adidas Gazelle 85

You can't beat a sunny yellow accent.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas Originals
Adidas Gazelle Indoor

A particularly unique combination of light green and soft yellow.

