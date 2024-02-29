Bright Trainers Are In, so Here's Every Trending Adidas Gazelle Colourway I Adore

Whilst we have access to the latest info about soon-to-be trends and on-the-rise styles, one of my preferred ways to decipher fashion people's new favourites is still a street style spot, whether in person or via Instagram. This week it was both, with so many of us here at Who What Wear UK spotting colourful Adidas Gazelle trainers gracing our feeds and appearing on our daily journeys alike.

Trainers have always had a place in our capsule wardrobes, but right now they feel more topical than ever. Last year, we saw the revival of the Samba, which soon became harder to track down than an in-stock Margaux bag. As a result, the appreciation of other Adidas classics was growing too, with the Gazelle in particular gaining traction thanks to its array of not only bold shades but playful mixes of contrasting colours too.

Where for a long time classic white trainers were the footwear of choice, fashion has been emboldened when it comes to colour and style in recent months. Perhaps due to the grey weather in the UK or because our neutral-toned forever wardrobes make for the perfect backdrop, accenting pops of colourful accessories offer an easy way to liven up our wardrobes as we ready ourselves for spring.

It's not only the happy infusion of colour that makes adding Gazelles into our wardrobes an enticing choice, but also their ease. Over the past few decades, fashion has relaxed in its uniformity, and trainers now feature throughout the year, styled with everything from summer dresses to sharp tailoring. As someone who's just invested in a pair of blue Adidas trainers herself, even I have been surprised to find they've become my go-to footwear choice for pretty much every occasion.

Keep scrolling to explore the rainbow shades of the Adidas Gazelles.

