It’s been a minute since Hermès truly leaned into a hyper-specific mood—not just impeccable craft or quiet luxury but an atmosphere you can feel as much as you see. In a fashion climate that increasingly prizes shock value and visual flash, the Hermès fall/winter 2026 show felt like a deliberate shift into something more enigmatic, moody, and quietly compelling. Creative Director Nadège Vanhee‑Cybulski, who’s long championed discreet elegance, took that signature Hermès rigor and let it breathe with a kind of dusky sensuality that lingered like the last light of day. It isn't the first time the maison has taken a step in a sultrier direction. In retrospect, last season's highly praised spring/summer 2026 show felt like it was leading up to this moment for Vanhee‑Cybulski and the brand.
This wasn’t a show about loud moments or viral outfits. (Though, there were plenty worth talking about.) It was a show about vibe, atmosphere, and a deeply felt aesthetic that hovered somewhere between twilight and night. Hermès wrote about the collection as a moment “when perception heightens and senses sharpen,” calling upon the moment between dusk and dawn, where fading light warps all. This is Hermès, after all, where beauty, craft, and elegance meet in the middle. Plus, seeing an enviable Kelly Bag go down the runway doesn't hurt the glamour, either.
Hermès didn’t just decorate the space—it activated it. The moment you walked in, you felt the show’s concept: that beautiful, fleeting hour of dusk when the world softens and perception sharpens. Hydrated moss decorated the runway while a James Turrell–inspired light fixture washed the runway in the twilight color palette: deep blues and soft shadows, all adding to the overall mood Vanhee‑Cybulski aimed to capture this season.
An Intentional Palette
Hermès’s palette this season was less about trend and more about temperature. Think oxblood that felt like the last warmth of sunset, moss green that almost melted into the runway floor, navy that fell into shadow, and mustard that popped like a glint of fading light. These weren’t seasonal colors tossed together hastily—they felt chosen with the same care Hermès puts into its leathers and cuts.
The Best of Bags
Let’s be honest: Hermès doesn’t need to prove that its bags are iconic. But seeing them here felt charged. Classic Kellys, structured Picotins, slouchy Hobo bags (and in unexpected exotic leathers!) weren’t just accessories; they were punctuation marks in a full-look narrative.
While the womenswear felt very dark, certain handbags in brighter and even neon-adjacent colors served as statement pieces for the more adventurous Hermès customer.
Horse-Girl Energy
Hermès’s equestrian roots surfaced with a confident wink this season. While the maison first began with an array of dedicated horse and riding goods, which still exist today, the fusion of equestrian wear and fashion was apparent this season: thigh-high riding boots that serve as fashion statements or jodhpurs, traditional riding pants, that were reimagined in sleeker silhouettes or in modern two-piece cuts.
After-Hours Beauty
Beauty at the Hermès fall/winter 2026 show nearly took center stage as much as the ready-to-wear and accessories. Smoky tones around the eyes, soft contours, and intentional under‑eye dimension read editorial without feeling too conceptual. It read as someone who’s been out all evening, is coming home in the wee hours of twilight, and looks even better doing it.
Hair was understated, barely there, letting the beauty, the lighting, and those beautifully crafted ready-to-wear pieces take center stage.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.