Millennials Love This Legging Outfit—Here's How to Make It Look Less Dated

Diane Kruger wearing a leather bomber jacket in Paris
(Image credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
As a millennial through and through, I can confirm that I’ve worn my fair share of denim-jacket-and-leggings outfits over the years. (Show me a legging-wearing millennial who hasn't!) I always thought of it as my "dressed-up" leggings outfit. That said, I haven't worn the combination in quite some time, as I think we can all agree that the outfit in its original form had grown dated. But then I saw what Diane Kruger (a millennial style icon without a doubt) just wore in NYC, and my recent feelings about the combination changed in an instant.

For starters, Kruger opted for an oversized denim jacket with a sherpa lining. The lining is a cool touch, but the main non-dated takeaway here is oversized. For the leggings, she opted for a black stirrup pair, which gave the outfit an elevated look. Underneath the jacket, Kruger wore a cardigan, which continues to look quite fresh in the year 2026. To finish things off, she wore a pair of trendy ballet flats (Alaïa's leather-trimmed fishnet iteration).

So, to sum things up, make sure the denim jacket is oversized, layer a cardigan underneath, consider a pair of stirrup leggings, and complete the look with a pair of trendy flats. Keep scrolling to see the outfit in action on Kruger and shop the combination for yourself.

Diane Kruger Wearing the 2026 Version of a Denim Jacket + Leggings

Diane Kruger wearing a denim jacket, cardigan, stirrup leggings, and Ala&amp;iuml;a fishnet flats in NYC

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Diane Kruger: Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats ($1300)

