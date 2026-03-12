Millennials Love This Legging Outfit—Here's How to Make It Look Less Dated

As a millennial through and through, I can confirm that I’ve worn my fair share of denim-jacket-and-leggings outfits over the years. (Show me a legging-wearing millennial who hasn't!) I always thought of it as my "dressed-up" leggings outfit. That said, I haven't worn the combination in quite some time, as I think we can all agree that the outfit in its original form had grown dated. But then I saw what Diane Kruger (a millennial style icon without a doubt) just wore in NYC, and my recent feelings about the combination changed in an instant.
For starters, Kruger opted for an oversized denim jacket with a sherpa lining. The lining is a cool touch, but the main non-dated takeaway here is oversized. For the leggings, she opted for a black stirrup pair, which gave the outfit an elevated look. Underneath the jacket, Kruger wore a cardigan, which continues to look quite fresh in the year 2026. To finish things off, she wore a pair of trendy ballet flats (Alaïa's leather-trimmed fishnet iteration).
So, to sum things up, make sure the denim jacket is oversized, layer a cardigan underneath, consider a pair of stirrup leggings, and complete the look with a pair of trendy flats. Keep scrolling to see the outfit in action on Kruger and shop the combination for yourself.
Diane Kruger Wearing the 2026 Version of a Denim Jacket + Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.