The Chicest People Agree: 2026's Top Trainer Trends Will Be Drenched in Nostalgia

If there’s one footwear trend that has quietly taken over the past few years, it’s retro trainers. From slim ’70s-inspired running shoes to vintage tennis styles and terrace classics, fashion people everywhere seem to be leaning into trainers that look like they’ve stepped straight out of the archives.
One of the big reasons retro trainers have become a cult favourite is because of their versatility. These trainers work just as well with maxi skirts and dresses as they do with classic denim, making them one of the easiest ways to give everyday outfits a fashion-forward edge. It’s no surprise that brands like adidas, Reebok, and New Balance have been digging deep into their back catalogues lately, reissuing heritage styles alongside updated versions in fresh colours and materials.
So we're not spoilt for choice when it comes to retro sneakers, but which ones are worth investing in? I've done the research so you don't have to. Below is my edit of the best retro trainers to shop now, from cult classics to fresh interpretations. Honestly? I'm having a hard time picking my favourite.
Shop the Best Retro Trainers for Women:
adidas Originals
Brown Italia 60s Sneakers
You can expect to see a lot of adidas in this list — it’s the first brand that comes to mind when I think of retro trainers. The Italia 60s is one of the label’s more under-the-radar archival styles, originally inspired by low-profile athletics shoes from the late 1950s and early ’60s. There are fewer colourways than you might find with some of adidas’ more mainstream styles, but you’ll still come across chic brown, black and navy versions depending on the retailer. Sizes range from US 5-11 if you're shopping via Ssense.
adidas Originals
Pink Samba OG Sneakers
It wouldn’t be a retro trainer roundup without the adidas Samba. Originally designed as an indoor football shoe in the 1950s, the style has become one of the brand’s most recognisable silhouettes thanks to its slim shape, contrast T-toe and signature three-stripe detailing. While classic white and black pairs remain the most iconic, seasonal colourways—like this soft pink version—give the vintage style a slightly fresher feel for spring. It varies retailer to retailer, but there's always plenty of sizes and colour options available. Just beware that the slim fit can run narrow, so they're not the most comfy option for wider feet.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
Few trainers feel as authentically retro as the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66. First introduced in the 1960s and named after the year Mexico hosted the Olympic Games, the design is known for its lightweight construction, slim profile and distinctive crossed side stripes. Colourways range from classic neutrals to bolder vintage-inspired combinations, with the yellow pair becoming a firm cult-favourite over the last few years. You'd be hard pressed to find an It girl who didn't own a pair of these.
AUTRY
Medalist Low metallic leather sneakers
Autry has become something of a fashion-insider favourite in recent seasons, and the Medalist is easily its most recognisable style. Inspired by classic American tennis shoes from the 1980s, the design features a slightly chunkier sole that gives it a more substantial feel than slimmer retro trainers (though this might not be to everyone's taste). It's mainly neutral colourways for this one, with the odd metallic detail or version thrown in. Sizes start at UK 2.5.
Asics
SKYHAND OG
The Asics Skyhand OG is pretty underated, in my opinion. This trainer taps into the brand’s deep archive of indoor sports footwear, originally designed for handball courts in the early 1990s. The result is a streamlined silhouette with subtle retro detailing, including a suede upper, classic ASICS side stripes and a low rubber sole that keeps the overall look sleek. The dolphin grey and pepper colourway is probably my favourite, but there's also neutral whites and browns, plus and fun yellow shade. Sizes start at UK 2.5 and go all the way up to 13. The only downside is that they're suede all over, which typically requires a little more care (especially in wet weather).
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex
The Puma Speedcat has strong motorsport roots, originally inspired by the slim racing shoes worn by Formula 1 drivers. Recently re-emerging as a retro sneaker favourite, the Speedcat has a distinctly vintage feel compared to bulkier modern styles. We're not spoilt for choice when it comes to colourways either: there's bold all-over colours like blue and red, or there's classic white and black with a contrastring stripe. Sizes on Puma go from UK 3-10.5. The slim shape does run slightly narrow, so those with wider feet may want to size up.
adidas
Sl 72 Rs Shoes
The SL 72 RS is another archival adidas style having a resurgence. First introduced in 1972 as a lightweight running shoe, the design retains its sporty retro appeal with a nylon upper, suede overlays and a slim, slightly wedge-shaped sole. It’s a great option if you like the look of Sambas or Gazelles but want something a little less ubiquitous. Colour combinations range from chic khaki and white to browns, blues, and reds. Sizes start at UK 3-13.5. Just expect to find minimal cushioning compared to more modern trainers.
NEW BALANCE
1906 Metallic Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
If your idea of retro leans more Y2K than ’70s terrace style, New Balance’s 1906 trainers are a strong contender. Despite the sporty look, they’re surprisingly versatile with relaxed tailoring or denim. That said, they're more statement-making than slimmer retro trainers, so they might not be everyone's cup of tea. Colourways vary by season and retailer, but white will always be the most popular choice. Sizes start at US 4.5-9.5 on Net-a-Porter.
Gola Classics
Cyclone Leather Trainers
For a more under-the-radar retro trainer, the Gola Classics Cyclone is a top pick. The British heritage brand has been producing sports footwear since the early 20th century, and this particular silhouette leans into a classic low-profile shape with clean leather panels and contrast detailing. Choose from black with white stripes or vice versa. Size wise, the trainers come in UK 3-9.
adidas
Gazelle Shoes
The Gazelle is one of adidas’ most recognisable retro trainers, originally launched in the 1960s and still a staple in many countries today. The slim silhouette, suede upper and signature three-stripe detailing give it a timeless, easy-to-style appeal that works just as well with tailoring as it does with jeans. It’s also one of the brand’s most widely available styles, so you’ll find plenty of colourways and an extensive size range across retailers. The fit can run slightly snug which is something to be mindful of if you have wide feet.
PUMA
Palermo Sneakers Unisex
The Palermo is one of Puma’s most recognisable terrace styles, and has been a streetwear staple since the '80s. The low-profile silhouette and signature T-toe construction give it that classic retro look, with today's reissue — complete with a gum sole and gold branding — staying close to the original design. I personally love the neutral colourways, but there are some bolder options too. There's a good variety of sizes available (UK 3-13).
Nike
Shox Z - Midnight Navy/metallic Silver/dark Obsidian
For a more statement take on retro trainers, Nike’s Shox Z taps into the early-2000s running aesthetic that’s currently having a resurgence. The defining feature is the signature Shox columns in the heel, designed to absorb impact and provide a springy feel underfoot. Combined with a streamlined upper and sporty colour combinations, they strike a nice balance between nostalgic and futuristic. There's loads of fun colours to choose from, from lime green to bubblegum pink. Sizes start at UK 2.5-10.5.
Reebok
Club C Revenge in White & Burgundy
Reebok’s Club C line has long been a favourite among minimal-trainer fans, and the Revenge version keeps that same clean, vintage feel with a few subtle updates. The leather upper, perforated panels and contrast side stripe give it a classic ’80s tennis-shoe aesthetic that, put simply, works. It's mostly neutral colourways with a bit of metallic thrown in, but the contrasting colour stripe comes in many shades. Size ranges vary on the retailer, but there's slightly less variety than other trainers on this list (Schuh maxes out at a UK 8, for example).
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.