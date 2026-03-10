Want to Know How Chic Women Will Get Dressed Next Season? Just Look at The Row Runway

Earlier on during Paris Fashion Week, The Row staged a runway for its Winter 2026 collection that was, in keeping with the brand's no-phone traditions, quiet, mysterious, and under wraps until they said so. Showgoers who attended spoke about how the Paris light and unseasonably warm weather flooded into the venue space and how afterwards, they were treated to a carton of cherries and blackberries—a thoughtful touch that the brand has become known for.
With the week's shows winding down, we're finally able to dive into the offering now that images have been published and as usual, it was worth the wait. Filled with all the savvy and carefully studied features that always delight us about The Row, the collection was also notably unfussy. Workhorse staples and couture-esque craftsmanship lived side-by-side in many looks, becoming both aspirational and inspirational at once. Winter 2026 also continues with the maximalism and texture from last season, with touches of velvet ribbons and sheer organza punctuating the pared-back tailoring.
From new suiting silhouettes to the expert deployment of sheer layering, these are they key elements that every fashion person will look to emulate. Here, we're unpacking the winter 2026 collection's top-level takeaways and the potential new It items to know.
Advanced Sheer Layering
A string of pearls peeking through from underneath a sheer turtleneck. An organza top layered over a poplin tunic. These were the styling tactics employed by The Row that indicated a truly advanced level of layering that felt like nothing we'd seen before. Sheer dressing is hardly novel, and yet this collection managed to deploy translucent fabrics in an innovative way that only The Row could.
Slimmer Silhouettes
Slouchy, relaxed looks, once the calling card of the brand's ready-to-wear, was all but absent on this runway where the tailoring was decidedly more slim-fitted. Cigarette trousers and shrunken jackets were the heroes of The Row's fall lineup and it indicates a larger shift that we've been taking note of across the runways this season. The close cuts and precise tailoring of the late '90s is officially back.
An Update on Maximalism
If the arrival of opulent textures like feathers and sequins took The Row into a new era of maximalism last season, the winter 2026 show was an evolution on where their unique take on louder looks is heading. The answer was a series of looks that incorporated stealthy texture, whether it was through a fur-trimmed pencil skirt, sparse feather collar, or shredded velvet ribbons.
It-Item Potential: Polished Pumps
It wouldn't be a report on The Row runway if we weren't zooming in on the accessories. The shoes and bags tend to be on the fast track for It-item status and this season, it was the polished pumps that took center stage. Classic point-toe heels finished off many of the looks, and they were styled mainly with a pair of sheer black or grey tights, lending a ladylike finish to skirts and beautiful coats.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Two Heel
The Row
Carla 80 Pump
The Row
Liisa Kitten Mule
The Necklines to Know
Elegance is always in at The Row, and as they seem to say each season, less is more to that end. The way to do modern elegance in 2026? It's all in the silhouette. Curved boat necklines arrived on a number of shift dresses on this runway and their collarbone-framing shape makes even something as simple as an LBD feel altogether more special.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.