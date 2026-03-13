It's been a long winter, and I can *almost* sense spring in the air. Even though the new season doesn't officially arrive until March 20, I'm relishing in the melting snow, warm breeze, and strengthening sunshine. I'm also making room in my makeup bag for all the products I've been dreaming of lately—flawless foundations, sun-kissed bronzers, and dreamy blushes that deposit a bloom of soft-focus color on my skin.
Lucky for me (and you, dear reader), Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event is on now through March 15. During it, you can score 15% off some of the best spring beauty products, including the most alluring spring-coded scents (Baccarat Rouge! Miu Miu! Byredo!). I, however, am focusing my time and money on the makeup section because there are some high-performing and rarely-on-sale items included. I'm talking about the brand new Hermès foundation (yep), as well as designer bronzers, blushes, and everything in between. Let's go!
15 Flawless (and On-Sale) Makeup Products for Spring
Hermès
Plein Air - Luminous Matte Skincare Foundation
I was shocked to see Hermès' debut foundation included in the sale section. It's major, considering it's a new, 2026 launch. The skincare-infused formula is soft, silky, and hydrating. It offers a luminous-matte finish (AKA "cloud skin"), and lasts up to 16 hours with heat, humidity, and sweat-resistance.
ARMANI beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation With 24-Hour Wear
If you prefer a glowing finish, let me point you in the direction of this long-time editor-favorite foundation: Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk. It was recently reformulated to be even better than the original, and let me tell you, the reformulation worked. The way it delivers flawless, medium coverage with a seamless, glowing finish is basically sorcery. Don't believe me? My colleague and Who What Wear's senior beauty editor, Jamie, recently put it to the test. Her before-and-after pictures say it all.
Westman Atelier
Sun Tone Bronzing Drops
After surviving such a long winter, my skin is pale, dull, and one-dimensional. So, I didn't hesitate before adding this product to my Nordstrom cart. It's a featherlight, liquid bronzer that gives the skin a naturally sun-kissed look. It's hydrating, shimmer-free, and I can layer and blend it easily—there's absolutely no streaks or tackiness left in its wake. Whether I apply it all over or place it precisely on the high points of my face, I see a post-vacation glow every time I look in the mirror.
HOURGLASS
Vanish Airbrush Concealer
You won't find a concealer I love more than Hourglass's Vanish Airbrush Concealer. It's incredibly lightweight, offers full-coverage color, blurs imperfections, and self-sets on the skin. It's also waterproof, crease-proof, and long-wearing (it lasts up to 16 hours). It's my ride-or-die formula for flawless, soft-focus skin.
TOM FORD
Architecture Soft Matte Blush
I took one look at this new, Italian-made designer blush, and I instantly added it to my cart. Silky, seamless, and buildable, it's the blush of my spring daydreams—think diffused, velvety, petal-soft color. I can't wait to get this in my makeup bag.
Charlotte Tilbury
Unreal Blush Stick
The aforementioned Tom Ford blush has a matte finish, but I need a dewy one too, which is why I'm restocking my beloved Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Stick. The ultra-hydrating formula melts onto my skin like butter and delivers dewy color with micro-fine pearlescent pigments. It's my go-to "glazed" blush for when I want to look extra glowy in the spring sunshine.
Westman Atelier
Face Trace Contour Stick
If you're like me, and you struggle to find contour sticks that don't read too warm or unnatural on your skin, I can't recommend Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Sticks enough. In my opinion, they've nailed the shade range. They look virtually undetectable on my skin. In fact, it doesn't even look like I'm wearing a contour product at all; it just looks like I've somehow carved out my formerly non-existant jawline from actual marble.
DIOR
Forever Skin Bronzer
Remember how I said my skin is exceptionally dull right now? Yeah, that's why I'm doubling down on bronzers, and adding one of Dior's Forever Skin Bronzer Sticks to my Nordstrom cart. The buttery texture melts onto the skin, delivering natural-looking, buildable color and all-day hydration.
DIOR
Forever Glow Luminizer Powder Highlighter
ICYMI, powder highlighters are so back, but not the cakey, unnatural ones of yesteryear (I'm looking at you, 2016!). The 2026 lineup is all about soft, silky, and pearlescent powders that meld with the skin rather than sit atop it. Dior's Forever Glow Luminizer Powder Highlighter is the perfect example. It looks angelic and ethereal when dusted across the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the cupid's bow—especially when it's placed on the inner corners of the eyes.
ARMANI beauty
Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
These TikTok-viral liquid eye shadows certainly live up to the hype. I would know; I've almost tested every shade. They start out liquid and set to a weightless powder finish after they're applied to the skin, delivering high-impact, crease-proof color (no eye-shadow primer necessary). I can't say enough good things. Let's just say I understand why celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae swear by them.