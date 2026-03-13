From Dior to Armani: 15 Flawless Spring Makeup Products Are On Sale at Nordstrom RN

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Symphani Soto with flawless makeup

(Image credit: @symphanisoto)

It's been a long winter, and I can *almost* sense spring in the air. Even though the new season doesn't officially arrive until March 20, I'm relishing in the melting snow, warm breeze, and strengthening sunshine. I'm also making room in my makeup bag for all the products I've been dreaming of lately—flawless foundations, sun-kissed bronzers, and dreamy blushes that deposit a bloom of soft-focus color on my skin.

Lucky for me (and you, dear reader), Nordstrom's Beauty Savings Event is on now through March 15. During it, you can score 15% off some of the best spring beauty products, including the most alluring spring-coded scents (Baccarat Rouge! Miu Miu! Byredo!). I, however, am focusing my time and money on the makeup section because there are some high-performing and rarely-on-sale items included. I'm talking about the brand new Hermès foundation (yep), as well as designer bronzers, blushes, and everything in between. Let's go!

The Best On-Sale Makeup Products, At a Glance:

15 Flawless (and On-Sale) Makeup Products for Spring