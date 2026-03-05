If it feels like March has already been an exceptionally stylish month, you’ve probably been subconsciously influenced by the influx of runway, front row and street style images permeating the sartorial landscape.
Indeed, with fashion month in full swing, each day brings a brand new look to covet, whether it be tastemakers heading to a local trattoria post Prada’s show in Milan or grabbing a cocktail at some ritzy New York bar after seeing Khaite’s collection. Joining this canon is none other than London cool girl, Lila Moss.
Arriving in Paris after a slew of stylish events in her hometown—including Burberry’s rainy presentation on the banks of Tower Bridge and Conner Ives’s glamorous show inside Claridge's grand art deco ballroom—the nascent model joined her mother, Kate, to watch Anthony Vaccarello’s latest panoply for Saint Laurent.
However, the following day, the 23-year-old appeared to eschew every convention you’d come to expect from someone visiting the French capital. Rather than adhere to a dress code of stovepipe jeans, polished black ankle boots and a leather jacket from the likes of Isabel Marant, Lila wore an ensemble resembling something you’d spot along Marylebone High Street or King’s Road.
Wearing a poppy red graphic t-shirt from Barcelona-based brand Gimaguas that reads “Careful I’m Fragile” (which is a fashion week mood if I’ve ever seen one), she completed her look with a pair of navy elasticated trousers and gathered loafers.
Clearly rejecting the mood of destination method dressing, which is an urge to immediately dress like a local of wherever you’re holidaying, Lila’s look is laissez-faire, elegant and proof that off-duty wardrobes of celebrity savants will always be the most overt display of their personal style.
Of course, Lila’s love of emerging British designers has been well documented. Whether it be the Charlotte Simone coat she wore to attend a yoga class or the Peachy Den blouse she wore to a brunch event, she’s never far from labels—or looks—grown on U.K. soil. Shop the look for yourself, ahead.
Shop Lila Moss's Outfit
Gimaguas
Careful T-Shirt
This message comes fashion editor approved.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Such a sleek piece.
Sezane
Marceau Loafers
Adored by chic dressers across both sides of the Channel.
Skims
Fits Everybody T-Shirt
An elevated basic you'll wear season after season.
Other Normal
Studio Pants
This brand is quickly becoming revered for its elevated basics.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.