I Spent Hours Scrolling the New Arrivals at Revolve, Zara, and Mango—These 30 Pieces Are Worth Buying

As we're heading into mid-February, more and more spring new arrivals are coming in. While it's still freezing here in New York, it's been nice to feel warmer weather getting closer and start thinking about spring clothes.
At Revolve, my favorites include With Jéan's Sharni Skirt, Cou Cou's Cami Slip Dress, and Leset's Pointelle Classic Crew Cardigan. It took me a while to get into capris, but once I started wearing them last spring, I couldn't take them off. I can't wait to wear them again next season, so 437's Perfect Capri Pants stand out to me as well.
From Zara, everything I found was under $80: the $20 Washed Effect Rib Halter Top, $50 Polo Collar Cardigan, $40 Poplin Shirt With Pocket, and $56 Sporty Ballet Flats With Elastic Straps.
Looking through Mango, its new arrivals mainly consisted of basics and wardrobe staples, including the Oversized Funnel Neck Trench With Belt, 100% Wool Cardigan, 100% Leather Ballet Flats, Knitted Button Cardigan, Polo Neck Sweater, Turtleneck Knitted Sweater, and Flared Cotton Skirt. The one standout statement piece I came across was a 100% Crocodile-Effect Leather Coat, which feels like a trend we're going to be seeing a lot more of.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.