I'm Building an Expensive-Looking Capsule on a Budget—These High-Street Pieces Have Made It Easy

I only had one resolution for 2026: to create a hard-working, anti-trend capsule wardrobe that will see me through the year. I want to be intentional with my purchases, only investing in items that I’ll truly love and wear, even in years to come. But as someone with a luxury taste on a veryhigh-street budget, I’m aware that this is going to take slightly more effort than I initially thought. I want items that look elegant, feel wearable, and, most importantly, can be mixed and matched to create a wide range of outfit combinations for the majority of occasions.
I therefore decided to spend the first two weeks of the year collating my favourite outfits from fashion influencers, before I make any rash decisions about what to buy. For 2026, I’ve decided that I’m all about elevated elegance—the kind of staples that can be dressed down for the office, and then taken seamlessly into the evening with a few simple wardrobe swaps. And after what feels like hundreds of hours spent scrolling on Instagram, I narrowed my attention down to seven key items that will look expensive at any price point.
But the best part? I’ve rounded them up below, so that you, too, can achieve a designer-looking wardrobe on an affordable budget. Keep scrolling to see and shop the seven pieces that are making the foundations of my 2026 capsule wardrobe.
7 High-Street Staples You'll Find in My 2026 Capsule Wardrobe
1. Relaxed Blazer
Style Notes: Whether I’m dressing up a pair of jeans for the office or throwing it over a mini dress for a dinner, a relaxed blazer is a must-have in my capsule wardrobe. I already own a black, so for 2026, I’m looking to invest in tonal grey and brown hues that are just as versatile but will make. a nice point of difference in my outfits.
Shop the Staple:
h&m
Double-Breasted Blazer
A double-breasted silhouette will dress up even the most casual of outfits.
ZARA
Oversize Double-Breasted Blazer
This chocolate brown iteration is a nice alt to black.
hush
Pure Wool Double Faced Blazer
The thicker wool will keep you warm throughout the chillier months,
2. Tapered Jeans
Style Notes: I practically live in my jeans year-round, but when I want to make my outfits look intentional, I opt for tapered, barrel-leg styles. Not only does this flattering silhouette make my legs look ultra-long, but this denim style is one that looks expensive at literally any price point.
Shop the Staple:
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
These are bestseller for good reason.
& Other Stories
Tapered Jeans
& Other Stories' jeans are so underrated.
Whistles
Grey Stretch Barrel Leg Jean
This grey wash will make your outfits instantly cooler.
3. Suede Footwear
Style Notes: When it comes to buying shoes on the high street, opting for natural materials is the key to making them look expensive. Suede often comes at a higher price point, even on affordable websites, but trust me when I say that they’re well worth the extra splurge.
Shop the Staple:
Boden
Soft Ruched Loafers-Chocolate
Chocolate brown suede? Yes, please!
MANGO
Suede Leather Ballet Flats
Wear with jeans. skirts and tailored trousers alike.
Free People
Yulia Tall Kitten Heel Boots
Every wardrobe needs a pair of black knee-high boots.
4. Relaxed Button-Up Shirts
Style Notes: A button-up shirt will serve you well no matter the season, whether worn on its own with a pair of jeans or layered under a chunky knit for extra warmth. Instead of more fitted silhouettes, I’m turning to more relaxed and oversized iterations that give my outfits that effortlessly chic, off-duty vibe.
Shop the Staple:
Uniqlo
Cotton Oversized Shirt
Don't sleep on Uniqlo's basics.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
This espresso hue is calling to me.
Weekday
Cross-Buttoned Long-Sleeved Cotton Shirt
I adore this asymmetric iteration.
5. Long Skirts
Style Notes: Classy and versatile, a longline skirt is an elegant alternative to jeans and tailored trousers. Not to mention that the styling possibilities are endless, whether dressed down with a tee and trainers or up with a satin blouse and kitten heels.