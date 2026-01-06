As I longingly await sunny jaunts, T-shirt weather and longer daylight hours, I still find myself waxing lyrical about the art of layering, chunky knitwear and everything faux fur. Suffice to say, dear reader, we are very much in the depths of cold-weather season, but before you recoil into your sweats, blankets and slippers, I'm here to show you how you can step out in style whilst staying warm, comfy and protected from the elements for the months ahead.
I detest the cold, and often have friends tapping me for tips on how to stay both warm and chic in equal measure. And, I can tell you that it can be done in unison. With clever hacks, investing in the right pieces and layering correctly, you can keep the biting winds and rain at bay, all while smartly improving and honing your hard-working capsule wardrobe.
My key takeaway for staying toasty in these (almost) Arctic-like temperatures is opting for naturally heat-holding fabrics like shearling, wool, merino and leather, which all hold back the cold and ensure your clothing retains the heat inside. Tech fabrics and fleece are specifically built to withstand biting cold, and so pieces in these materials make for great base layers and outerwear.
To withstand the super-cold months ahead, I've prepared a list of seven elegant pieces every discerning dresser should have in their arsenal. From classic wool coats to fleece-lined leggings, sturdy boots and cashmere knitwear, consider this your one-stop shop for looking cool but staying well insulated this season.
Scroll on for my edit and some inspiration from Instagram's most elite dressers. Stay warm out there!
Shop My 7 Key Pieces for a Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Classic Wool Coat
Style Notes: Great outerwear is a non-negotiable in the cold. Coat trends come and go, but classic long, structured wool coats will never date. Camel coats have been at the forefront of fashion for decades, so they're an apt choice to invest in if you're looking for something to return to, season after season, without the fear of it feeling dated. Go for something a touch oversized in fit so it can comfortably layer over knitwear and thermals.
Shop the Style:
Reformation
Tula Oversized Coat
So timeless, so cosy. The tie waist gives it an expensive allure.
ZARA
Soshiotsuki X Zara Wool Blend Coat
I always turn to Zara for classic, foundational wardrobe pieces.
Max Mara
Manuela Icon Coat
The original and the best! Max Mara coats are elite.
Anthropologie
Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
I love the rich, nutty tone to this wool-blend coat.
2. V-Neck Cashmere Knitwear
Style Notes: Cashmere knitwear is a smart choice for cold weather days, as it just keeps the warmth in so expertly without overheating you. It also has such a luxurious look and feel that every other material pales in comparison. V-neck knits are what the cool girls are reaching for in 2026, so a cashmere V-neck is a no-brainer. Opt for a chunky iteration that sits a little higher on the décolletage, just like the style set has been wearing lately. Simple, chic and infinitely cosy.
Shop the Style:
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I have this, and can attest to how soft and warm it is.
Whistles
Neutral Cashmere V Neck Knit
This neutral knit is a great cold weather starter piece.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anzor Cashmere Sweater
Loulou De Saison is the Parisienne brand to know now.
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Jumper in Chocolate Brown
Team with jeans, skirts or other chocolate-hued pieces.
3. Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Remaining put-together, polished and cosy is easy when you're armed with a solid pair of wide-leg trousers. I say this because you can layer leggings, thermals or hosiery underneath for extra insulation if you so wish, without that feeling of tightness or constriction. They also drape beautifully over chunky boots and loafers, giving your legs and ankles the coverage they need against the cold, wind or rain.
Shop the Style:
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Trousers With Pleats
Zara trousers are such a staple, and will take you from desk-side to dinner plans with ease.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Pleated Trousers
Relaxed, but still so polished.
Autograph
Wide Leg Trousers With Wool
Autograph is full of exquisite wardrobe staples.
H&M
Wide Trousers
Such a great affordable buy!
4. Faux-Fur Scarves
Style Notes: I've been noticing an uptick in all things shearling, faux fur, and fuzzy over the past few months, but the biggest trend I've spotted on the style set is scarves made from tactile fabrics. Faux-fur scarves keep the bitter chill from reaching your neck, and these accessories add a luxurious touch to your ensembles, elegantly sitting atop wool coats and cashmere knitwear. Chocolate brown and neutral tones seem to be the hues of choice amongst fashion people, as they add a timeless, wealth-whispering appeal.
Shop the Style:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Shearling Scarf
Now, this is real shearling, and will keep you extra toasty this season. Nour Hammour is every fashion editor's favourite outerwear brand.