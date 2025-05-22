Not Butter Yellow, Not Powder Pink: The Latest Color Trend I'm Loving

It was all over the spring and fall 2025 runways.

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Acne Studios)
By
published
in Features

If there are two color trends that have defined the year so far, it's undoubtably butter yellow and powder pink. That shade of yellow doesn't do much for my complexion, and while the pink is undeniably cute, I've been gravitating toward a more underrated choice: baby blue.

It's always been one of my favorite colors. As a kid, I loved Baby Spice and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls purely because they wore baby blue. Now, all these years later, it's having a comeback in beauty and fashion. I first noticed it on an uncanny number of spring 2025 runways. It then continued into fall 2025 shows, so it's obviously not going anywhere.

Whether you wear it in the form of nail polish, eye shadow, or clothes, there's no shortage of ways to embrace the hue.

Spring/Summer 2025 Runways

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Altuzarra)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Bally)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Cecilie Bahnsen)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chloé)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Dolce Gabbana)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Kronthaler Westwood)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Sandy Liang)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Tory Burch)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Valentino)

Fall/Winter 2025 Runways

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Avavav)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Louis Vuitton)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

Model wears the baby blue color trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Ujoh)

Shop the Color

Gabriel Dress
GEEL
Gabriel Dress

I've been eyeing this dress for a while.

Pamela Sheer Lace Slipdress
Collina Strada
Pamela Sheer Lace Slipdress

Collina Strada's baby-blue lace slip.

Bamboo Singlet
MODE MISCHIEF STUDIOS
Bamboo Singlet

This Mode Mischief set is so cute.

Bamboo Capris
MODE MISCHIEF STUDIOS
Bamboo Capris

The matching capris.

Bamboo Skirt
MODE MISCHIEF STUDIOS
Bamboo Skirt

I love the skirt too.

No 2497 / Nastoo - Xs
Paloma Wool
No 2497 / Nastoo

I love Paloma Wool.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
FREE PEOPLE
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

Drop waists are such an easy way to look put together.

Fits Everybody Tube Top | Opal | Xxs
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Tube Top

I own so many tube tops.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

The bag our editors can't stop talking about.

hm,

H&M
Lace-Trimmed Pointelle T-Shirt

I've been wearing a lot of pointelle again now that it's warm.

Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt

A blue skirt is a staple layer to me.

Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish - Sky Jelly
ESSIE
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish

Flowy Halter Dress
ZARA
Flowy Halter Dress

This halter is so pretty.

Short Halter Dress
ZARA
Short Halter Dress

As is this mini one.

Pointelle Knit Top
ZARA
Pointelle Knit Top

More pointelle.

Eye Tint Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow
ARMANI BEAUTY
Eye Tint Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow

Armani's viral liquid eye shadow.

Flared Button Skirt Zara Woman Collection
ZARA
Flared Button Skirt

This flared button skirt is cool.

Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Knit Polo Top

Knit polo tops feel chic.

CAMPBELL & KRAMER, Rowena Mini Skirt
CAMPBELL & KRAMER
Rowena Mini Skirt

This Campbell & Kramer miniskirt with a matching tube top.

Skywash
GLOSSIER
Skywash

This has a soft, sheer finish.

Zw Collection Midi Swing Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Swing Skirt

This pleated skirt.

High Neck Open Back Cotton Midi Dress
ASTR THE LABEL
High Neck Open Back Cotton Midi Dress

A cotton midi.

Puppy
Bonnie Clyde
Puppy

I'm such a fan of Bonnie Clyde for sunglasses.

No 2300 / Naor - Xs
Paloma Wool
No 2300 / Naor

jcrew, Pintuck Shell Top in Ramie
J.CREW
Pintuck Shell Top in Ramie

Kailey Shoulder Bag
COACH
Kailey Shoulder Bag

A Coach shoulder bag.

ulta,

ULTA BEAUTY
Cream Eye Shadow Stick

A light-blue matte cream eye shadow stick.

jcrew, Side-Tie Skirt in Ramie
J.CREW
Side-Tie Skirt in Ramie

This side-tie skirt.

Victoria Dress -- Icy Blue
DÔEN
Victoria Dress

A sweet Dôen dress.

prada,

PRADA
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag

Sisley Paris Les Phyto-Ombres Eyeshadow 1.5g (various Shades)
SISLEY PARIS
Les Phyto-Ombres Eyeshadow

Sisley Paris always feels like a luxury.

Robe Longue En Satin Avec étole En Chiffon - Bleu
PHEME PARIS
Long Satin Dress With Chiffon Stole

This would be a perfect wedding guest dress.

Field of Dreams Maxi Dress
LIONESS
Field of Dreams Maxi Dress

The TikTok-favorite Lioness dress.

nordstrom,

STEVE MADDEN
Cary Heeled Sandal

Kitten heels.

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸