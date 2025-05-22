Not Butter Yellow, Not Powder Pink: The Latest Color Trend I'm Loving

If there are two color trends that have defined the year so far, it's undoubtably butter yellow and powder pink. That shade of yellow doesn't do much for my complexion, and while the pink is undeniably cute, I've been gravitating toward a more underrated choice: baby blue.

It's always been one of my favorite colors. As a kid, I loved Baby Spice and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls purely because they wore baby blue. Now, all these years later, it's having a comeback in beauty and fashion. I first noticed it on an uncanny number of spring 2025 runways. It then continued into fall 2025 shows, so it's obviously not going anywhere.

Whether you wear it in the form of nail polish, eye shadow, or clothes, there's no shortage of ways to embrace the hue.

Spring/Summer 2025 Runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Altuzarra)

(Image credit: Bally)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Cecilie Bahnsen)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chloé)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Dolce Gabbana)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Kronthaler Westwood)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Sandy Liang)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Tory Burch)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Valentino)

Fall/Winter 2025 Runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Avavav)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Miu Miu)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Ujoh)