As we start the slow move into the spring, I've started the hunt for the perfect transitional jacket to wear from now and well into next season. I’m bored of reaching for my long and chunky coats but, let's be honest, the temperature here in the UK takes a long time to warm up, so I’m still going to need a jacket that can keep me warm until the weather begins to improve.

Enter the bomber jacket, a style that’s well suited to both the chillier and warmer weather. Not only is it incredibly easy to throw on over everything from a jumper and jeans to flowy dresses and poplin skirts, but it’s also a jacket style that has proven the test of time and has solidified itself as a staple in the capsule wardrobes of some of the most stylish people out there.

A Paris SS24 Fashion Week attendee wears an oversized leather bomber jacket.

We have both luxury and high-street brands to thank for this. Designers are constantly re-inventing the bomber in a new style, fabric or silhouette to make them feel fresh for each season, and this is no less true for 2025. This spring, the bomber has returned in several different trendy iterations to help add a cool touch to plenty of your classic outfits. From super-oversized silhouettes that look like they were purchased from the menswear section to sleeker suede fabrications that will look great worn over a floral dress, there’s something for everyone this season.

Keep scrolling to discover the seven biggest bomber jacket trends to wear from now and into spring 2025.

1. Suede

Style Notes: From trainers to trenches, we've been seeing suede clothing everywhere at the moment, so it's only natural that a bomber in this luxe fabrication is the next item the fashion set has its eye on. Pairing well with everything from jeans to dresses, this is a style you won't regret investing in.

Shop Suede Bomber Jackets:

Suede outerwear will always look chic.

Dress down a flowy dress or wear with tailored trousers.

An easy way to brighten up a transitional outfit.

2. Check

Style Notes: If you love the classic London-girl style then you probably already own a check trench or long coat, but a bomber in this timeless print will set your spring outfits apart. Usually a print we see in autumn or winter, a check bomber jacket will add a nice point of difference to your warm-weather looks.

Shop Check Bomber Jackets:

Miu Miu never fails me.

I'll be copying this entire outfit.

This looks so elevated. 

3. Padded

Style Notes: A padded bomber doesn't only look super elevated but it will do you well before the temperature starts to properly warm up. I love Rebecca's extra-padded style, but for this time of year, I'd opt for a more subtle iteration like the options below.

Shop Padded Bomber Jackets:

This deep plum colour looks so expensive.

So cosy! 

The scarf detail is so sweet.

4. Mega Oversized

Style Notes: The easiest way to look effortlessly chic? Opt for something mega oversized. Baggy silhouettes have been around for a few years now but for 2025, fashion people are taking things to the next level with dramatically oversized bombers that act as the focal point of their outfits.

Shop Oversized Bomber Jackets:

The cult Frankie Shop buy that sparked my initial love of bomber jackets. 

A water-repellant option for those spring showers.

Just the right amount of slouch.

5. Varsity

Style Notes: The preppy, varsity jackets that we all loved a few years back are finally making a comeback for spring 2025. However, this time around they're a lot more pared-back, focusing on monochrome designs and less-fitted styles.

Shop Varsity Bomber Jackets:

Varsity styles pair well with cargos or classic jeans.

A simple way to polish up your denim. 

If you prefer your jackets with a bit of length, this is the bomber for you. 

6. Leather

Style Notes: The classic leather biker will never go out of style, rather fashion people are also adding leather outerwear in the traditional bomber silhouettes to their 2025 outfit rotations. It's a great way to make a leather jacket feel a bit more relaxed for everyday wear, without compromising on the sleek feel out classic bikers give to an outfit.

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets:

This longer-length style will keep you extra warm. 

A chic alternative to the classic biker. 

This cropped silhouette would look great with high-waisted trousers.

7. Classic Wool

Style Notes: You just can't beat a classic! Although not technically a trend, the versatile wool bomber will never be out of style no matter the year you wear it. It's reliable, comfortable and one that you'll keep in your wardrobe for many years to come.

Shop Wool Bomber Jackets:

This will never go out of style.

One for the minimalists.

The funnel-neck is a nice detail.

