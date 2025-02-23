As we start the slow move into the spring, I've started the hunt for the perfect transitional jacket to wear from now and well into next season. I’m bored of reaching for my long and chunky coats but, let's be honest, the temperature here in the UK takes a long time to warm up, so I’m still going to need a jacket that can keep me warm until the weather begins to improve.

Enter the bomber jacket, a style that’s well suited to both the chillier and warmer weather. Not only is it incredibly easy to throw on over everything from a jumper and jeans to flowy dresses and poplin skirts, but it’s also a jacket style that has proven the test of time and has solidified itself as a staple in the capsule wardrobes of some of the most stylish people out there.

A Paris SS24 Fashion Week attendee wears an oversized leather bomber jacket.

We have both luxury and high-street brands to thank for this. Designers are constantly re-inventing the bomber in a new style, fabric or silhouette to make them feel fresh for each season, and this is no less true for 2025. This spring, the bomber has returned in several different trendy iterations to help add a cool touch to plenty of your classic outfits. From super-oversized silhouettes that look like they were purchased from the menswear section to sleeker suede fabrications that will look great worn over a floral dress, there’s something for everyone this season.

Keep scrolling to discover the seven biggest bomber jacket trends to wear from now and into spring 2025.

7 Chic Bomber Jacket Trends to Elevate Your 2025 Outfits

1. Suede

Style Notes: From trainers to trenches, we've been seeing suede clothing everywhere at the moment, so it's only natural that a bomber in this luxe fabrication is the next item the fashion set has its eye on. Pairing well with everything from jeans to dresses, this is a style you won't regret investing in.

Shop Suede Bomber Jackets:

Reiss Suede Zip Through Bomber Jacket £398 SHOP NOW Suede outerwear will always look chic.

Loewe Balloon Jacket £4250 SHOP NOW Dress down a flowy dress or wear with tailored trousers.

Next Suede Bomber Jacket £250 SHOP NOW An easy way to brighten up a transitional outfit.

2. Check

Style Notes: If you love the classic London-girl style then you probably already own a check trench or long coat, but a bomber in this timeless print will set your spring outfits apart. Usually a print we see in autumn or winter, a check bomber jacket will add a nice point of difference to your warm-weather looks.

Shop Check Bomber Jackets:

Miu Miu Fleece Wool-Blend Blouson Jacket £2600 SHOP NOW Miu Miu never fails me.

River Island Checked Bomber Jacket £55 SHOP NOW I'll be copying this entire outfit.

ZARA Checked Knit Bomber Jacket £50 SHOP NOW This looks so elevated.

3. Padded

Style Notes: A padded bomber doesn't only look super elevated but it will do you well before the temperature starts to properly warm up. I love Rebecca's extra-padded style, but for this time of year, I'd opt for a more subtle iteration like the options below.

Shop Padded Bomber Jackets:

Uniqlo Bomber Jacket £70 SHOP NOW This deep plum colour looks so expensive.

AGOLDE + Shoreditch Ski Club Jett Cropped Recycled Satin-Twill Bomber Jacket £590 SHOP NOW So cosy!

COS Scarf-Detail Padded Silk Bomber Jacket £180 SHOP NOW The scarf detail is so sweet.

4. Mega Oversized

Style Notes: The easiest way to look effortlessly chic? Opt for something mega oversized. Baggy silhouettes have been around for a few years now but for 2025, fashion people are taking things to the next level with dramatically oversized bombers that act as the focal point of their outfits.

Shop Oversized Bomber Jackets:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Astra Shell Bomber Jacket £362 SHOP NOW The cult Frankie Shop buy that sparked my initial love of bomber jackets.

Weekend Max Mara Water-Repellent Oversized Bomber Jacket £515 SHOP NOW A water-repellant option for those spring showers.

MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE Helga Reversible Padded Bomber Jacket £150 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

5. Varsity

Style Notes: The preppy, varsity jackets that we all loved a few years back are finally making a comeback for spring 2025. However, this time around they're a lot more pared-back, focusing on monochrome designs and less-fitted styles.

Shop Varsity Bomber Jackets:

M&S Collection Relaxed College Bomber Jacket £65 SHOP NOW Varsity styles pair well with cargos or classic jeans.

ZARA Yale™ Stripe Bomber Jacket £70 SHOP NOW A simple way to polish up your denim.

Alo Yoga G.o.a.t Bomber Jacket £288 SHOP NOW If you prefer your jackets with a bit of length, this is the bomber for you.

6. Leather

Style Notes: The classic leather biker will never go out of style, rather fashion people are also adding leather outerwear in the traditional bomber silhouettes to their 2025 outfit rotations. It's a great way to make a leather jacket feel a bit more relaxed for everyday wear, without compromising on the sleek feel out classic bikers give to an outfit.

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets:

The Frankie Shop Viper Leather Jacket £620 SHOP NOW This longer-length style will keep you extra warm.

Whistles Navy Erin Leather Bomber £499 £-1 SHOP NOW A chic alternative to the classic biker.

MANGO Leather Bomber Jacket £140 SHOP NOW This cropped silhouette would look great with high-waisted trousers.

7. Classic Wool

Style Notes: You just can't beat a classic! Although not technically a trend, the versatile wool bomber will never be out of style no matter the year you wear it. It's reliable, comfortable and one that you'll keep in your wardrobe for many years to come.

Shop Wool Bomber Jackets:

M&S Collection Wool Blend Bomber Jacket £69 SHOP NOW This will never go out of style.

COS Oversized Wool Bomber Jacket £180 SHOP NOW One for the minimalists.