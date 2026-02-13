I'm eager for spring to arrive. The painful, cold winds will soon subside, and we'll all be back outside running around in the sun once more. The only thing that could make that even better is finding the perfect spring items to sport while out and about. I am already thinking about my spring fashion wish list for 2026. Actually, I already made one. I couldn't help myself because these new arrivals are just too good.
While waiting for the temperatures to warm up, I've discovered a bunch of stylish pieces that are fitting for the upcoming season. I found loose pants, chic shoes, versatile tops, and interesting outerwear for the fashionably inclined (I mean myself), and I thought it would be nice to share them with the world, as I'm cutting back on shopping for my New Year's resolution. If you're on the hunt for spring pieces to enter into the season chicly, keep scrolling.
Zw Collection
Cargo Pants
These cargo pants are so cool.
St. Agni
Sculpted Ballet Knit Top
Backless tops will be all I wear this spring.
H&M
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer in Dark Gray
I'm in love with this blazer.
COS
Utility Trench-Style Midi Dress
This elegant trench dress is too good.
Avec Les Filles
Stripe Cotton Blend Button-Up Top
I love the cinching on this top.
A.L.C.
Teddy Crew Neck Sweater
A lightweight bright-orange sweater is a must.
Lovers and Friends
Kira Jumpsuit
I'm not usually a jumpsuit person, but this is so elegant.
Elisa Johnson
Jane Sunglasses
These sunglasses will make any spring outfit look even chicer.
Zimmermann
Poplin Billow Top
This billowy top is so chic.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Ava Top
I was going to gatekeep, but this is too good not to share.
MOTHER
The Drawn Undercover Prep Sneak Wide Leg Jeans
These wide-leg jeans are so stylish.
ASTR the Label
Quillie Shorts
These shorts are perfect for a casual outing.
H&M
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
I need this pair of jeans to complete my collection.
Asymmetrical tops are always my favorite.
MANGO
Scarf Blouse With Openings
This top is just stunning.
This jacket would blend in with everything in my closet.
RE/DONE
Slim Cashmere Cardigan
Cashmere in spring is my favorite.
Favorite Daughter
The Cropped Charles Trench Coat
I've been on the hunt for a cropped trench coat.