The Elegant Blouse Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans the Entire Summer

As summer draws closer, my desire to reach for pretty, floaty pieces seems to swell by the day. The lightness of the season’s warmer days makes me instinctively want to reflect that same airiness in my wardrobe. Soft fabrics, delicate details, and easily elegant silhouettes suddenly feel more appealing than ever. When this mood takes hold, there's one piece I find myself reaching for first: white embroidered blouses. With its intricate eyelet detailing, delicate floral embroidery, and soft, breathable cotton composition, it offers the lightness and romance I find myself craving at this time of year. Not only does the openwork design add a touch of charm, but it also allows for a gentle breeze to pass through—ideal for those mild days of spring/summer.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @styleandtheboys)

There’s an undeniable French allure to a white embroidered blouse. Perhaps it’s the way it channels that understated yet refined aesthetic: timeless, romantic, and just undone enough to feel effortless. Paired with jeans, it achieves that perfect blend of polish and ease, giving off an insouciant charm that feels straight out of a Parisian café scene. The crispness of the embroidery against the relaxed denim creates a contrast that’s both chic and practical, making it a fail-safe outfit formula for the season ahead.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @emswells)

If, like me, you’re looking to invest in this spring staple, Sézane has mastered the art of dreamy, vintage-inspired broderie styles, whilst Marks and Spencer offers elegant, wearable options at an affordable price point. No matter how you style it, an embroidered blouse is the kind of piece that makes you feel put-together with minimal effort—something I’ll always welcome in my wardrobe.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Thinking you might be in the market for something similar, I've rounded up the best white embroidered blouses for you to consider.

SHOP WHITE EMBROIDERED BLOUSES

Maribelle - Ivory
Rixo
Maribelle

Rixo excels when it comes to detailed embroidered blouses.

Elke Scalloped Embroidered Cotton-Voile Top
Sea
Elke Scalloped Embroidered Cotton-Voile Top

We love the cropped nature of this.

Henri Top -- Salt Eyelet
DÔEN
Henri Top

Such a pretty style.

Embroidered Romantic Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Embroidered Romantic Blouse ZW Collection

Zara's blouse collection is so strong right now.

Serena Crochet-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Isabel Marant
Serena Crochet-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Isabel Marant is the master of the pretty white blouse.

Cotton Blouse With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Cotton Blouse With Eyelet Embroidery

A great affordable number.

Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Matteau
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Matteau is one of my favourite brands for chic summer staples.

Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top
Free People
Forevermore Long-Sleeve Top

The detail on this style is so lovely.

Belvoir Broderie Anglaise Linen Top
Bode
Belvoir Broderie Anglaise Linen Top

This number would look particularly chic with wide-leg indigo denim.

Nele Shirt - Ecru - Sézane
Sézane
Nele Shirt

Incredibly romantic.

Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt
CHLOÉ
Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Style with straight-leg jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen

Style with denim or wear with a lightweight, flowing skirt.

Ruffled Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse
Polo Ralph Lauren
Ruffled Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse

These details are a nice nod to cottagecore.

