Okay, Wait—This Elevated H&M Collection Is Giving Chic New Yorker

If your goal is to elevate your wardrobe for 2026, then it's your lucky day. H&M's Studio Collection's latest arrivals are full of chic everyday pieces that'll give you outfits that elevated feel. Since I shop for a living, I did what I do best and dug through the new arrivals and curated a selection of top finds worth grabbing. Shop these amazing selections below.
Are you in the mood for a stunning handbag, a cool leather jacket, or maybe even a great pair of jeans? In the mix of the H&M Studio arrivals, there's such a variety of items worth checking out. From light and layerable pieces to a few cool accessories, keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite chic finds.
This perfect pair of denim puddling around the foot.
Funnel-neck jackets have been trending. This one looks designer.
Stainless Steel Earrings - Gold-Colored
As a silver girl, I appreciate these beauties.
Silk-Blend Polo Shirt - Navy Blue
Straight-Leg Jeans - Black
I'm a sucker for black jeans.
This slightly cropped button-down is perfect for your rotation.
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer - Dark Gray
Loose-Fit T-Shirt - Black
If you prefer a loose fit white tee, then this is such a great option.
You can't go wrong with such a gorgeous leather jacket.
Straight-Leg Jeans - Light Beige
Polarized Sunglasses - Dark Brown
Wear these with your favorite looks.
Leather Shoulder Bag - Black
Rib-Knit Skirt - Black
Mix and match with a range of items.
Coated Canvas Tote Bag - Light Beige
A cool carryall will elevate any look.
Sneakers - White/color-Block
Cool sneakers are a must.
Cotton Cargo Pants - Taupe
You'll wear these so much.