Spotted In Paris: These Are the Jacket Trends That Will Matter Most in 2026

So far, winter has got off to a somewhat mild start. Rather than cocooning myself in fleece-lined layers, I’ve found myself repeatedly reaching for the same jacket trends I relied on throughout autumn. While I’m growing a little weary of rotating the same one or two lightweight layers, it still doesn’t quite feel cold enough to justify a full-blown winter coat. Instead, I’m looking to refresh my outerwear wardrobe with one or two additions that bridge the gap.
With that mission front of mind, I naturally turned to the French fashion set for inspiration. Masters of making new-season trends feel like long-loved staples, French women have a natural way of making everything look impossibly cool. After some thorough research, I’ve curated an edit of the chic jacket trends French women will be wearing throughout 2026 and beyond. Read on to discover the styles worth investing in now.
1. Leather Jackets
Style Notes: A leather jacket is a forever staple in a French woman’s wardrobe, but rather than oversized silhouettes or trending bomber styles, they tend to favour sleeker, more streamlined cuts. Polished yet unfussy, a tailored leather jacket pairs just as easily with skirts and dresses as it does with denim, offering the kind of versatility I’m craving right now.
Shop Leather Jackets:
Marks & Spencer
Cracked Single Breasted Blazer Coat
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Zara
Short Faux Leather Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Pocket Detail Jacket
This also comes in khaki and tan.
2. Fur Jackets
Style Notes: When dialling up the drama, French women consistently reach for an ultra-fuzzy faux-fur jacket. Equal parts glamorous and practical, this statement layer delivers warmth and elegance in one fell swoop—and shows no signs of falling out of favour anytime soon.
Shop Fur Jackets:
Rixo
Bernadette Jacket
In a dark shade of black, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Arket
Faux Fur Jacket With Front Pockets
The tall collar detail gives this jacket such an elevated edge.
The Frankie Shop
Moritz Faux Fur Buckle Jacket
Style this with denim or pair with sleek tailored trousers.
3. Boucle Jackets
Style Notes: French style is synonymous with classic dressing, and few jackets feel quite as timeless as a bouclé layer. Rich in texture and always refined, this enduring favourite wears just as well with sharp tailoring as it does with relaxed denim, depending on the day’s agenda.
Shop Boucle Jackets:
Massimo Dutti
Textured Wool Blend Jacket With Rhinestone Buttons
Style this with tailored trousers for an ultra-polished look.
H&M
Bouclé Jacke
This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
Mango
Tweed Jacket With Frayed Ends
While I love this in the light cream, it also comes in black.
4. Cape Jackets
Style Notes: A fresher addition to the outerwear lineup, cape jackets are set to be adopted en masse by French women in 2026. Cosy, effortless and inherently elegant, they align perfectly with the French approach to dressing—understated, but far from dull.
Shop Cape Jackets:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Felt Texture Cape
Cinch this with a brooch or let it drape casually without.
H&M
Roll-Neck Cape
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Joseph
Cassidy Double Face Cashmere Cape
Bundle up in style.
5. Toggle Jackets
Style Notes: A welcome departure from the zip-up and buttoned styles that have dominated for seasons, toggle jackets bring a subtle point of interest to winter dressing. When finished with a high neckline, they feel especially elevated, making them an ideal outer layer for evening plans.
Shop Toggle Jackets:
Róhe
Mandarin Jacket
This also comes in eight other shades.
Reformation
Regin Jacket
Collarless jackets are one of the season's chicest buys.
Ralph Lauren
Faux-Shearling-Trim Knit Wool Jacket
The faux-shearing trim ensures a snug finish.
6. Fur-Trimmed Jacket
Style Notes: Much like the chicest Londoners I know, the French fashion set shares a growing love for fur-trimmed jackets. Slightly dramatic yet undeniably cool, this is one of those pieces that elevates any outfit at once—and it’s easy to see why everyone is shopping it right now.