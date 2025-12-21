Spotted In Paris: These Are the Jacket Trends That Will Matter Most in 2026

So far, winter has got off to a somewhat mild start. Rather than cocooning myself in fleece-lined layers, I’ve found myself repeatedly reaching for the same jacket trends I relied on throughout autumn. While I’m growing a little weary of rotating the same one or two lightweight layers, it still doesn’t quite feel cold enough to justify a full-blown winter coat. Instead, I’m looking to refresh my outerwear wardrobe with one or two additions that bridge the gap.

With that mission front of mind, I naturally turned to the French fashion set for inspiration. Masters of making new-season trends feel like long-loved staples, French women have a natural way of making everything look impossibly cool. After some thorough research, I’ve curated an edit of the chic jacket trends French women will be wearing throughout 2026 and beyond. Read on to discover the styles worth investing in now.

1. Leather Jackets

Influencer @leiasfez wears a patent leather jacket with a wool midi pencil skirt and black knee-high leather boots. She accessorises with sunglasses, a dark scarf and a light beige bag.

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

Style Notes: A leather jacket is a forever staple in a French woman’s wardrobe, but rather than oversized silhouettes or trending bomber styles, they tend to favour sleeker, more streamlined cuts. Polished yet unfussy, a tailored leather jacket pairs just as easily with skirts and dresses as it does with denim, offering the kind of versatility I’m craving right now.

2. Fur Jackets

Influencer @camillecharriere wears a black fur jacket with black leather trousers and black patent leather boots.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: When dialling up the drama, French women consistently reach for an ultra-fuzzy faux-fur jacket. Equal parts glamorous and practical, this statement layer delivers warmth and elegance in one fell swoop—and shows no signs of falling out of favour anytime soon.

3. Boucle Jackets

Influnecer @sarahrosepalm wears a cream boucle blazer with a burgundy clutch bag and black trousers.

(Image credit: @sarahrosepalm)

Style Notes: French style is synonymous with classic dressing, and few jackets feel quite as timeless as a bouclé layer. Rich in texture and always refined, this enduring favourite wears just as well with sharp tailoring as it does with relaxed denim, depending on the day’s agenda.

4. Cape Jackets

Influencer @fakerstrom wears a poncho jacket with black trousers, a black bag and black slingback heels.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: A fresher addition to the outerwear lineup, cape jackets are set to be adopted en masse by French women in 2026. Cosy, effortless and inherently elegant, they align perfectly with the French approach to dressing—understated, but far from dull.

5. Toggle Jackets

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a knot button jacket with cropped jeans and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A welcome departure from the zip-up and buttoned styles that have dominated for seasons, toggle jackets bring a subtle point of interest to winter dressing. When finished with a high neckline, they feel especially elevated, making them an ideal outer layer for evening plans.

6. Fur-Trimmed Jacket

Influencer @lenafarl wears a fur-trimmed jacket with grey jeans and love-heart sunglasses.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Much like the chicest Londoners I know, the French fashion set shares a growing love for fur-trimmed jackets. Slightly dramatic yet undeniably cool, this is one of those pieces that elevates any outfit at once—and it’s easy to see why everyone is shopping it right now.

