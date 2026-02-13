It's no secret that Zara is a WWW editor favorite hotspot for chic, on-trend finds. It's been a while since I've scrolled through the brand's virtual aisles, so I thought I'd do a quick look over the latest arrivals for February. I dug through all the newest pieces on site and found the best of the best just for you. Ahead shop my curation of the best new Zara fashion finds available now.
In the mix, you can expect a mix of gorgeous spring-friendly pieces. From light jackets and layerable basics to trendy statement items and chic accessories, there's a range of stylish finds worth shopping for. The best Zara finds always sell out, so don't dilly dally. Score amazing Zara finds ahead.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Wide Leg Pants
There's something so chic about gorgeous wide-leg pants.
ZARA
Extrafine Knit V-Neck Jumper
Super layer-able lightweight knits will be key for transitional season dressing.
ZARA
Leather Mule Sandals
These mules will go with so much.
ZARA
Striped Leather Pants Zw Collection Limited Edition
Pinstripes plus leather equals a dream combo.
ZARA
Short High Neck Trench Coat Zw Collection
Funnel neck jackets have been trending.
ZARA
Extra-Fine Knit Cardigan
A little pop of red in this modern cardigan style is just *chef's kiss*
ZARA
Asymmetric Top Zw Collection
ZARA
Belted Trench Coat Zw Collection
A trench makes any outfit look instantly more elevated.
ZARA
Waxed Jacket With Corduroy Collar Zw Collection
This jacket will come in handy during transitional weather season.
ZARA
High Collar Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Zw Collection Belted Parka
ZARA
Zw Collection Padded Bomber Jacket
Perfect for spring and any warm-weather vacation vibes you want to channel for upcoming outfits.
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel High Waist Jeans
I love how elevated these barrel-leg jeans look. It looks so great with this yellow cardigan, too, so I'd recommend grabbing both.
ZARA
Zw Collection Plaid Top
ZARA
Plaid Ruffled Skirt Zw Collection
The ruffle detail and construction of this skirt make it stand out.
ZARA
100% Extra Soft Wool Cardigan
Love this stylish warm brown cardigan look.
ZARA
Belted Trench Coat Zw Collection