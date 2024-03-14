8 Layering Formulas That Will Make Everyone Think You Hired a Stylist

By Anna LaPlaca
published

Hanna MW wearing a leather jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @hannamw)

I personally think the ideal spring outfit perfectly marries fashion and function. Meaning: Layering is key. Some of the chicest autumn ensembles out there work flawlessly because they feature of-the-moment pieces all layered together in an effort to keep warm. While there are classic and timeless layering outfits—like a tee mixed with a cardigan, and perhaps a coat on top—there are actually a few key outfits I saved on IG that I think are particularly out of the ordinary.

The looks in question are all forward in nature and feel especially relevant. Due to this, I also think said outfits could earn you compliments thanks to their more creative feel. I’m talking about everything from ensembles that feature sweaters tied around blazers to those that highlight trendy pieces like sweater vests. Keep scrolling for a few spring layering outfit ideas, complete with shopping inspiration. Hey, you may just earn a compliment or two after testing out one of the solid looks ahead.

Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Blazer

woman wearing a grey blazer, blue stripe shirt, and jeans

(Image credit: @shopbop)

Gelso Oversized Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Icons Maxine Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Rag & Bone
Icons Maxine Stripe Button-Up Shirt

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Double Loop Trouser Belt
Nordstrom
Double Loop Trouser Belt

Archive Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo
Archive Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Waistcoat + Blazer + Long Coat

woman wearing a white coat and jeans and grey blazer in Copenhagen

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

Long-Length Tailored Vest Set Top
Abercrombie
Long-Length Tailored Vest Set Top

Abercrombie, Relaxed Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie
Relaxed Suiting Blazer

Wide Regular Jeans
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans

Tie Waist Trench Coat
Sam Edelman
Tie Waist Trench Coat

V-Neck Sweater + White Tee + Leather Jacket + Jeans

Hanna MW wearing a leather jacket and jeans in Copenhagen

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Layering a crisp white tee underneath your sweaters, especially a V-neck that shows off the contrasting colors, is the coolest way to wear your basics right now. Pair the combo with '90s-inspired denim and a leather jacket for the freshest everyday outfit that's secretly so easy to throw together.

Veda Leather Dalia Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
Veda Leather Dalia Relaxed Blazer

Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater
Noisy may
Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater

Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

Classic Belt in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Classic Belt in Italian Leather

Matching Sweater + Sweater Drape

woman wearing a navy sweater

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi)

Double the knits equals double the fun. Tap into the monochrome trend by wearing one sweater and tying another one in the same hue over your shoulders to match.

Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant
J.Crew
Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant

Valerie Hobo Bag
Staud
Valerie Hobo Bag

Pullover Sweater + White T-Shirt + Delicate Skirt

Jeannette Madsen wearing a camel sweater and sheer skirt

(Image credit: @_jeannettemadsen_)

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt

Helena Scalloped Sequined Lace Skirt
Siedres
Helena Scalloped Sequined Lace Skirt

Candy Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Bag

Pantsuit + Button-Down Shirt + Tank Top

Danielle Jinadu wearing a black suit and white tank top

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Blazer

The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Rib Racerback Tank Top
Free People
Rib Racerback Tank Top

High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
High Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule
The Row
Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule

Denim Overalls + Long Coat + Sneakers

Yusra Siddiqui wearing overalls and Vans checkered sneakers and beige trench coat

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Relaxed Overalls
Denimist
Relaxed Overalls

Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino
J.Crew
Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino

Classic Slip-On
Vans
Classic Slip-On

Turtleneck + Collarless Jacket

woman wearing a black collarless jacket

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Leather Crop Jacket
Loulou Studio
Leather Crop Jacket

Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Mango
Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Jessa Classic Loafers
Tory Burch
Jessa Classic Loafers

Explore More:
Layering Spring Outfit Outfit Builds
Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸