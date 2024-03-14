8 Layering Formulas That Will Make Everyone Think You Hired a Stylist

I personally think the ideal spring outfit perfectly marries fashion and function. Meaning: Layering is key . Some of the chicest autumn ensembles out there work flawlessly because they feature of-the-moment pieces all layered together in an effort to keep warm. While there are classic and timeless layering outfits —like a tee mixed with a cardigan, and perhaps a coat on top—there are actually a few key outfits I saved on IG that I think are particularly out of the ordinary.

The looks in question are all forward in nature and feel especially relevant. Due to this, I also think said outfits could earn you compliments thanks to their more creative feel. I’m talking about everything from ensembles that feature sweaters tied around blazers to those that highlight trendy pieces like sweater vests. Keep scrolling for a few spring layering outfit ideas, complete with shopping inspiration. Hey, you may just earn a compliment or two after testing out one of the solid looks ahead.

Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Blazer

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer $400 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Icons Maxine Stripe Button-Up Shirt $195 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Double Loop Trouser Belt $39 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Archive Mini Leather Shoulder Bag $1480 SHOP NOW

Waistcoat + Blazer + Long Coat

Abercrombie Long-Length Tailored Vest Set Top $70 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Relaxed Suiting Blazer $120 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Tie Waist Trench Coat $200 SHOP NOW

V-Neck Sweater + White Tee + Leather Jacket + Jeans

Layering a crisp white tee underneath your sweaters, especially a V-neck that shows off the contrasting colors, is the coolest way to wear your basics right now. Pair the combo with '90s-inspired denim and a leather jacket for the freshest everyday outfit that's secretly so easy to throw together.

Reformation Veda Leather Dalia Relaxed Blazer $478 SHOP NOW

Noisy may Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater $55 SHOP NOW

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $19.5 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Classic Belt in Italian Leather $49.5 SHOP NOW

Matching Sweater + Sweater Drape

Double the knits equals double the fun. Tap into the monochrome trend by wearing one sweater and tying another one in the same hue over your shoulders to match.

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Delaney Kickout Sweater Pant $148 SHOP NOW

Staud Valerie Hobo Bag $395 SHOP NOW

Pullover Sweater + White T-Shirt + Delicate Skirt

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Siedres Helena Scalloped Sequined Lace Skirt $332 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Candy Bag $695 SHOP NOW

Pantsuit + Button-Down Shirt + Tank Top

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer $79.5 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt $85 SHOP NOW

Free People Rib Racerback Tank Top $48 SHOP NOW

Open Edit High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $69.5 SHOP NOW

The Row Cybil Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Mule $920 SHOP NOW

Denim Overalls + Long Coat + Sneakers

Denimist Relaxed Overalls $465 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino $248 $200 SHOP NOW

Turtleneck + Collarless Jacket

Loulou Studio Leather Crop Jacket $720 SHOP NOW

Mango Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $100 SHOP NOW