8 Layering Formulas That Will Make Everyone Think You Hired a Stylist
I personally think the ideal spring outfit perfectly marries fashion and function. Meaning: Layering is key. Some of the chicest autumn ensembles out there work flawlessly because they feature of-the-moment pieces all layered together in an effort to keep warm. While there are classic and timeless layering outfits—like a tee mixed with a cardigan, and perhaps a coat on top—there are actually a few key outfits I saved on IG that I think are particularly out of the ordinary.
The looks in question are all forward in nature and feel especially relevant. Due to this, I also think said outfits could earn you compliments thanks to their more creative feel. I’m talking about everything from ensembles that feature sweaters tied around blazers to those that highlight trendy pieces like sweater vests. Keep scrolling for a few spring layering outfit ideas, complete with shopping inspiration. Hey, you may just earn a compliment or two after testing out one of the solid looks ahead.
Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Blazer
Waistcoat + Blazer + Long Coat
V-Neck Sweater + White Tee + Leather Jacket + Jeans
Layering a crisp white tee underneath your sweaters, especially a V-neck that shows off the contrasting colors, is the coolest way to wear your basics right now. Pair the combo with '90s-inspired denim and a leather jacket for the freshest everyday outfit that's secretly so easy to throw together.
Matching Sweater + Sweater Drape
Double the knits equals double the fun. Tap into the monochrome trend by wearing one sweater and tying another one in the same hue over your shoulders to match.
Pullover Sweater + White T-Shirt + Delicate Skirt
Pantsuit + Button-Down Shirt + Tank Top
Denim Overalls + Long Coat + Sneakers
Turtleneck + Collarless Jacket
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
