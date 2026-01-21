I Did the Trend Research—Here Are the Jeans Styles That Will Look Dated in 2026

Some jeans are aging better than others. I did the trend research to break down which denim styles are officially on their way out and what to wear instead in 2026.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02; The Style Stalker; @fakerstrom; @nlmarilyn)
Denim trends have a funny way of overstaying their welcome. One minute, a silhouette feels fashion-forward and cool, but a few months later, it starts to read a little… behind. While I'm not one to declare anything dead, there are certain jeans styles that are already feeling noticeably dated as we head toward spring 2026. I'm not telling you to toss them all, but I wouldn't buy any new iterations of these waning styles.

After watching nearly ever single runway show and taking mental notes while walking around NYC and scrolling my social media feeds, I started noticing the once-popular trends losing focus. The jeans that feel freshest now are less about extremes and more about proportion, polish, and longevity. Below, see the denim trends I'm officially over and the styles quietly taking their place.

Over It: Outrageously Baggy Jeans

In: Tailored Wide-Leg Styles

Woman wearing tailored wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Ultra-oversize, pooling-at-the-ankle baggy jeans had their moment, but in 2026, they're starting to lose their power. I'll always love baggy jeans, but it's time for something fresh. Tailored wide-leg jeans offer the same ease with a cleaner line that works just as well with flats as it does with heels.

Over It: Super-Distressed, Ripped Jeans

In: Raw-Hem, Straight-Leg Jeans

Woman wearing raw-hem, straight-leg jeans.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Excessive rips and distressing now read a little frozen in time. Straight-leg jeans with a raw hem feel intentional, polished, and infinitely easier to dress up or down. Plus, the raw hem pairs extraordinarily well with boots.

Over It: Ultra-Low-Rise Y2K Jeans

In: Mid-Rise Jeans

Woman wearing dark-wash, mid-rise jeans.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The return of ultra-low-rise denim was fun—until it wasn't. Mid-rise silhouettes feel more wearable, more modern, and far less trend-dependent in 2026 without feeling unflattering.

Over It: Skintight Spray-On Skinnies

In: Cigarette Jeans

Woman wearing cigarette jeans.

(Image credit: @sylviemus)

Skintight skinnies feel increasingly out of step with the current denim conversation. Cigarette jeans strike the perfect balance: slim, structured, and flattering without looking restrictive.

Over It: Acid-Wash Throwback Jeans

In: Dark-Wash Denim

Woman wearing dark-wash jeans.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Acid wash feels more costume than chic, especially as trends move toward subtlety. Dark-wash jeans—especially with a longer, leaner cut—feel timeless, elevated, and quietly chic. Plus, I can't help but notice that French women much prefer them.