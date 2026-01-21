Denim trends have a funny way of overstaying their welcome. One minute, a silhouette feels fashion-forward and cool, but a few months later, it starts to read a little… behind. While I'm not one to declare anything dead, there are certain jeans styles that are already feeling noticeably dated as we head toward spring 2026. I'm not telling you to toss them all, but I wouldn't buy any new iterations of these waning styles.
After watching nearly ever single runway show and taking mental notes while walking around NYC and scrolling my social media feeds, I started noticing the once-popular trends losing focus. The jeans that feel freshest now are less about extremes and more about proportion, polish, and longevity. Below, see the denim trends I'm officially over and the styles quietly taking their place.
Over It: Outrageously Baggy Jeans
In: Tailored Wide-Leg Styles
Ultra-oversize, pooling-at-the-ankle baggy jeans had their moment, but in 2026, they're starting to lose their power. I'll always love baggy jeans, but it's time for something fresh. Tailored wide-leg jeans offer the same ease with a cleaner line that works just as well with flats as it does with heels.
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
veronica beard
Taylor Wide-Leg Jean
Reiss
Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans in Mid Blue
Over It: Super-Distressed, Ripped Jeans
In: Raw-Hem, Straight-Leg Jeans
Excessive rips and distressing now read a little frozen in time. Straight-leg jeans with a raw hem feel intentional, polished, and infinitely easier to dress up or down. Plus, the raw hem pairs extraordinarily well with boots.
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Worn
AGOLDE
Pinch Waist High Rise Kick Jeans
GRLFRND
Cassidy Mid Rise Straight
Over It: Ultra-Low-Rise Y2K Jeans
In: Mid-Rise Jeans
The return of ultra-low-rise denim was fun—until it wasn't. Mid-rise silhouettes feel more wearable, more modern, and far less trend-dependent in 2026 without feeling unflattering.
superdown
Musette Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
Over It: Skintight Spray-On Skinnies
In: Cigarette Jeans
Skintight skinnies feel increasingly out of step with the current denim conversation. Cigarette jeans strike the perfect balance: slim, structured, and flattering without looking restrictive.
GRLFRND
Cigarette Jean
Dl1961
Kristy Cigarette High Rise Jeans
JOE'S JEANS
The Margot Slim
Over It: Acid-Wash Throwback Jeans
In: Dark-Wash Denim
Acid wash feels more costume than chic, especially as trends move toward subtlety. Dark-wash jeans—especially with a longer, leaner cut—feel timeless, elevated, and quietly chic. Plus, I can't help but notice that French women much prefer them.