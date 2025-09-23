I Just Tried On M&S's Newest Autumn Pieces—These Are the Pieces I Would Actually Recommend

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.
As much as I love a summer spent wrapped in my linens and breezy cotton dresses, by the time September rolls around, I’m beyond ready to embrace the layers. What I’m trying to say is–in Gilmore Girls terms–I am, in fact, an autumn. The coats, the cosy knits, the boots! I love them all, and every year my interest is piqued by one brand in particular. Whether it’s a viral suede loafer I can’t seem to shake off my FYP or a knit cardigan I repurchase in a new shade because I know from years of enjoying it’s cosy-ness it will see me through another season well.
And I’m not alone, when I chat to other Who What Wear editors about the autumn staples they rely upon, Marks & Spencer will always bubble up in conversation. It’s the store I’ve lent on over the years for the kinds of styles I wear on repeat come winter. I won’t insert a picture (no one needs to see the state of my favourite pair of ballet flats) but I already own plenty of pieces from the brand that have seen me through the years, which is why I needed to put their latest collection to the test. When I come across a ‘I can’t believe these new pieces are M&S’ TikTok on my FYP, I’m always saving for later, so I thought why not go down to Bond street and find some of them for myself.
Scroll on for my autumn-ready edit of the latest M&S collection, (sorry to your bank balance in advance…)
The Best M&S Buys for Autumn 2025, As Tried and Reviewed By an Editor:
1. Cropped Jacket + White Tee + Palazzo Jeans + Suede Boots
My Review: If there's one thing autumn calls for, it's a jacket switch up, and I was pleasantly surprised by the outerwear offering when I walked into M&S this week. From croc-print cropped pvc pieces to the most gorgeous olive suedette number, I was spoilt for choice when it came to trying on. But this boxy leather-look piece felt like the kind you could style with so many outfits, it's also caught the eye of many of my Who What Wear colleagues, (I've already seen it hanging up on the coat rail in the office!)
Here I've paired it with another piece I was desperate to try, I've heard a lot about these M&S Palazzo jeans so when i saw the new black colour-way in my size I knew I had to style them up. They didn't disappoint, paired with a chic suede pointed toe boot and fun bag (animal print bags are everywhere this season!), this feels like the perfect do-it-all outfit for autumn.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Croc Harrington Jacket
M&S Collection
Cotton Modal Relaxed T-Shirt
M&S Collection
Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Knee High Boots
Autograph
Hair on Leather Animal Print Shoulder Bag
2. White Tee + Cashmere Jumper + Bermuda Shorts + Loafers
My Review: An autumn look that has always lived rent free in my mind is Sally Albright's bermuda shorts and loafers outfit from When Harry Met Sally. I've wanted to find a good pair of these shorts to try and replicate it for forever, and I was really impressed with this pair from M&S. I sized up from a size 10 to a 12 and I was very happy I did, these sat nicely on my hips and didn't feel too high waisted.
In terms of a staple loafer, to me, it doesn't really get better than this brown suede pair. I've been dying to get my hands on them for a few seasons now, they are always going in and out of stock online so definitely keep your notifications on! But they always have many pairs in store in case you can't find them. Another M&S classic I didn't want to pass up trying was this cashmere sweater. I'm a long-time fan of M&S's cashmere range and I was obsessed with this oatmeal shade for autumn, I'm picturing it paired with all the brown in my wardrobe!
Shop The Look:
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Utility Pleated Shorts
M&S Collection
Suede Loafers
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Buckle Tote Bag
3. Leather Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Knee High Boots
My Review: I don't ever really think to head to M&S when I'm putting together more going 'out out' style options, but as soon as I saw these knee-length rider boots I knew I wanted to put something together with a short skirt and leather jacket. Again, I'm going to wax-lyrcial about M&S's jacket collection this season. For an affordable option I would definitely consider this faux-leather studded boxy-fit jacket. It hits at a really flattering length at the hip and I could see it becoming a bit of a wardrobe staple.
Now, the cardigan. I'd already seen this zip up pocketed cardigan on my TikTok for you page so when I scouted it out in store I was desperate to style it up. I really love it, the double zip detail adds a cool styling touch I wouldn't normally expect fro M&S. I finished this look off with a small vinyl bag, the perfect size for a night out, (IMHO.)
My Review: So we all know by now that brown is big news this autumn. It feels like the shade I'm seeing fashion people styling with everything. So for this look I tried to lean into the colour drenching trend. From the suede ankle boots, which felt super chic paired with these indigo jeans to the borg jacket I'm putting money on being a bestseller this season. The gold buttons on this jacket made it feel a little more luxe than your average high-street buy, and I can't get those suede boots out of my head–they definitely feel like the kind of piece I'd wear for years to come.
Shop The Look:
M&S Collection
Borg Gold Button Relaxed Jacket
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
M&S Collection
Premium Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
M&S Collection
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
Finally, A Moment for the Jackets...
Okay, so how many times have I called out the jackets so far? But seriously, I think they need their own moment. I could have done some serious damage to my bank account with the variety of outfit-making jackets in store. From this denim trench to the perfect olive green cropped number, I implore you to check them out for yourself.
Shop the Best M&S Jackets:
M&S Collection
Suedette Harrington Jacket
Autograph
Leather Snakeskin Print Jacket
M&S Collection
Collared Utility Trench Coat
Shop More Accessories:
Autograph
Animal Print Triangle Grab Bag
M&S Collection
Animal Print Strappy Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Leather Hide Gloves
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.