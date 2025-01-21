I Thought This Colour Was "Old Fashioned" But Fashion People Are Proving It's Already Trending for Spring
I've always felt strongly that spring is the superior season. Bringing colour, optimism and sunshine back into our lives, the slow switch from winter to spring is a time I genuinely cherish.
Energised by nature's vivid colour palette, spring marks the time of year when I welcome colour back into my wardrobe again. Ready to embrace the change of seasons, I've been looking back at the spring/summer 2025 runways to reacquaint myself with the colours set to soar next month. After my research, I'm feeling particularly enthused by "dated" but dreamy lavender, which is primed to make a comeback this year.
Maybe it's the fact that I've always associated lavender with the pale purple purse my grandmother used to adore, but for me, the shade has always felt a little "old-fashioned". This season, however, I've spotted some undeniably cool silhouettes and modern styling techniques that have me seeing it in a whole new light.
I'm warming to the optimistic colour, and the runways have played a huge part. Making a case for the colour's versatility, Versace paired it with zingy green tones to play into the shade's exuberant spirit. Taking a more serious approach, Bottega Veneta styled the pretty hue with slate greys and cool blues to smarten it up, whilst Issey Miyake stuck to a neutral colour palette, pairing the pastel shade with a black base but playing up its spring-like connotations with thoughtful placements of green bouquets throughout the collection.
Embodying the quiet optimism of early spring, you might find it hard to visualise wearing lavender outside of a spring setting. However, I've picked up a few simple styling tricks that make this dreamy shade feel far more versatile. To get some wear out of it during winter, pair a lavender layer with a grounding tone such as a rich burgundy or a deep chocolate brown. Then, as we move through spring and into summer, swap the darker layers for a soft butter yellow or a pretty pale blue for a thoroughly modern take on pastel styling.
I'm sure it's no coincidence that I've also seen the colour trend pick up within celebrity circles this season. Selecting a pale lavender gown by Saint Laurent, actor Zoë Kravitz styled the elegant hue with simple earrings for the 2024 Gotham Awards late last year. Bringing the trend into 2025, Jennifer Lopez wore a lavender halterneck minidress to the Variety Creative Impact Awards a few weeks ago.
High-street and designer labels alike have quickly come to embrace the modern pastel. From COS's lavender ballet flats to Acne Studio's satin wrap dress, lavender is primed to dominate over the next few months.
Read on for my pick of pretty lavender pieces to buy now.
SHOP THE LAVENDER COLOUR TREND:
Style with knee-high boots or pair with pointed-toe heels.
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for its excellent shirting.
Be quick! This will sell out soon.
Style with a burgundy layer for a chic take on winter-to-spring styling.
This also comes in nine other shades!
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
