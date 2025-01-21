I Thought This Colour Was "Old Fashioned" But Fashion People Are Proving It's Already Trending for Spring

I've always felt strongly that spring is the superior season. Bringing colour, optimism and sunshine back into our lives, the slow switch from winter to spring is a time I genuinely cherish.

Energised by nature's vivid colour palette, spring marks the time of year when I welcome colour back into my wardrobe again. Ready to embrace the change of seasons, I've been looking back at the spring/summer 2025 runways to reacquaint myself with the colours set to soar next month. After my research, I'm feeling particularly enthused by "dated" but dreamy lavender, which is primed to make a comeback this year.

Maybe it's the fact that I've always associated lavender with the pale purple purse my grandmother used to adore, but for me, the shade has always felt a little "old-fashioned". This season, however, I've spotted some undeniably cool silhouettes and modern styling techniques that have me seeing it in a whole new light.

Model wears a lavender dress with a green print on the Versace S/S 25 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm warming to the optimistic colour, and the runways have played a huge part. Making a case for the colour's versatility, Versace paired it with zingy green tones to play into the shade's exuberant spirit. Taking a more serious approach, Bottega Veneta styled the pretty hue with slate greys and cool blues to smarten it up, whilst Issey Miyake stuck to a neutral colour palette, pairing the pastel shade with a black base but playing up its spring-like connotations with thoughtful placements of green bouquets throughout the collection.

Model wears a lavender trench coat on the Issey Miyake spring/summer 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Embodying the quiet optimism of early spring, you might find it hard to visualise wearing lavender outside of a spring setting. However, I've picked up a few simple styling tricks that make this dreamy shade feel far more versatile. To get some wear out of it during winter, pair a lavender layer with a grounding tone such as a rich burgundy or a deep chocolate brown. Then, as we move through spring and into summer, swap the darker layers for a soft butter yellow or a pretty pale blue for a thoroughly modern take on pastel styling.

I'm sure it's no coincidence that I've also seen the colour trend pick up within celebrity circles this season. Selecting a pale lavender gown by Saint Laurent, actor Zoë Kravitz styled the elegant hue with simple earrings for the 2024 Gotham Awards late last year. Bringing the trend into 2025, Jennifer Lopez wore a lavender halterneck minidress to the Variety Creative Impact Awards a few weeks ago.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-street and designer labels alike have quickly come to embrace the modern pastel. From COS's lavender ballet flats to Acne Studio's satin wrap dress, lavender is primed to dominate over the next few months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read on for my pick of pretty lavender pieces to buy now.

SHOP THE LAVENDER COLOUR TREND:

H&M Cowl-Back Dress in Light Pink £23 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or pair with pointed-toe heels.

Mango Asymmetrical Wool-Blend Sweater £46 SHOP NOW This off-the-shoulder knit is perfect for off-duty styling.

Acne Studios Hammered-Satin Wrap Midi Dress in Purple £460 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

COS Suede Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Whistles Lilac Wool Sleeveless Tank £89 SHOP NOW This also comes in ivory, grey and black.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Weave in Lavender Stripe £110 SHOP NOW I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for its excellent shirting.

Balenciaga Le City Small Embellished Textured-Leather Tote in Lilac £1750 SHOP NOW Be quick! This will sell out soon.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Mock-Neck Plissé Midi Dress £427 SHOP NOW Style with a burgundy layer for a chic take on winter-to-spring styling.

Free People Intimately Countryside Maxi Slip in Lavender Fog Combo £108 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other shades!

Sézane Paula Babies in Lilac Varnish £160 SHOP NOW These will quickly become your most reached-for spring shoes.

Miu Miu Tec Canvas Blouson in Lilac £2050 SHOP NOW Layer this over a boxy tee.