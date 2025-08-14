Behold: A Lesson in How to Wear a Silk Scarf, Courtesy of New York, London and Paris's Most Stylish

When I think of how to wear a scarf, my mind instantly springs to the stylings of Grace Kelly, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Audrey Hepburn. Large squares of fabric would envelop these glamorous women in a flurry of printed silk, adding an ornamental trim to the knee-length coats, elbow gloves and opaque tights that defined some of their more memorable outfits.
For a long time in my mind, a scarf was something a certain kind of lady who lunches would wear upon arrival at a ritzy restaurant before dramatically whisking it off to reveal a bouffant and perfectly preserved updo. Until now, I believed this fantasy was far out of reach for me. I am neither a socialite nor an Old Hollywood starlet. Instead of dining at upscale establishments, I eat meal deals from M&S at my desk. I don’t get driven around by Cary Grant in a convertible along the Côte d'Azur on weekends; I catch the tube. Still, it’s nice to imagine.
More recently, however, I’ve seen countless celebrities wear scarves in more relatable ways. Sure, these retro-inspired headscarves did return when the likes of Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, both in Jacquemus styles, revived the '60s silhouette, but these takes still feel quite out of reach for an everyday look. That’s all changed this season, though, with scarves appearing in more mundane and humdrum settings, much to my delight.
Towards the beginning of 2025, Alexa Chung kickstarted the scarf revival when she twisted a Gucci piece around her waistline and layered it over a pair of jeans like a scarf belt. Pandemonium for this technique swiftly followed, with everyone from Gen Z leading lady Lola Tung to the chic Scandi set attending Copenhagen Fashion Week following suit.
Then came Sofia Richie Grainge and her sweet gingham bandana in the South of France. Whilst the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has always provided a backdrop to sophisticated scarf outfits, the model and mother eschewed these longer tie-up iterations for something more provincial: the bandana.
Gracie Abrams followed suit, wearing a more utilitarian paisley version for her debut Glastonbury slot, as did Zoë Kravitz, albeit with a more '90s twist, pairing hers with a cropped waistcoat, low-slung pinstriped trousers and a cord choker from Jessica McCormack.
Despite loving a celebrity endorsement more than the average person—I am a fashion writer, after all—the question of how to wear a scarf still remains. I know this isn’t a microtrend that will fade, especially given how prevalent it's been for over 60 years, but I’m still unsure that an investment will be warranted by cost per wear.
So, with an expensive-looking scarf sat in my basket, I’ve been curating looks from some of my favourite dressers that showcase the array of ways to wear a scarf. From French-inspired looks to the method adored by off-duty supermodels, uncover once and for all how to wear a scarf, ahead.
How to Wear a Silk Scarf? 4 Chic Ideas to Inspire Your Next Look
1. Scarf Belt
Style Notes: Of all the ways to elevate a basic outfit, wrapping a scarf around your waist is not only the simplest, but also the most sophisticated. Opt for a larger style before folding it along the diagonal and tying on one side, leaving the elongated fridge to dangle along the length of your leg. The best thing about this style is that it can really complement any minimalist outfit, working with tank tops and capris, jeans and white T-shirts or button-down shirts and pleated skirts.
Shop the Look:
Rixo
Nara in Oval Spot Navy
Kate Moss owns a near-identical scarf.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
Paisley is a timeless print.
ZARA
Animal Print Scarf
Adding warm tones, like this tiger-print scarf, is such an easy way to dress up more neutral tones.
H&M
Patterned Scarf
Take a cue from Celine's latest runway by adding this sky-blue shade to black blazers and light-wash-jeans outfits.
2. Scarf Bandana
Style Notes: From Chloë Sevigny to Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City, bandanas have always had their place in the wardrobes of stylish women. This season, bandanas are more prevalent than ever. But opposed to leaning towards the bombshell or babushka variety, these bandanas are a little more rustic. From polka dots to paisley, this sweet style is reminiscent of the charming cottagecore aesthetic, however, dressed up for city settings. Paired with everything from Chloé-esque boho dresses to billowing blouses and structured denim, bandanas are one of the balmiest ways to wear a scarf.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Patterned Scarf
The red top trend is a celebrity-approved way to look more put together when all you're really doing is wearing a vibrant hue. This two-toned tomato and scarlet scarf from H&M will have the same effect, especially when tied over your hair.
MANGO
Striped Scarf
Burgundy is such an underrated hue and will work with an array of hair shades.
This stripe is just calling to be we worn on a yacht sailing around the Med.
3. Scarf Neckerchief
Style Notes: Given the fact that scarves are associated with a Slim Aarons sort of jet-set life, I often wonder how to style a scarf through cooler moments, lest they sit at the bottom of my wardrobe for half of the year. Enter neckerchiefs. On a practical level, tying a scarf around your neck will add a layer of comfort and insulation during brisk months. But on an aesthetic front, throwing a scarf around your neck will add a French twist to any ensemble. Who needs to book a seat on the Eurostar to look like a Parisian?
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Graphic-Print Square Silk Scarf
Soft layering like this is something you'd find in a style insider's wheelhouse.
& Other Stories
Graphic-Print Square Silk Scarf
I can't wait to style this with a billowing crisp shirt, pleated trousers and a structured belt.
Style Notes: Consider this the Jane Birkin effect, but scarves are the latest accessory to be rendered as a bag charm, adding a sumptuous and opulent detail to the handles of your favourite carry-all. What I adore most about this styling trick is that you needn’t ever fret over fussing with your outfit to make sure the scarf sits perfectly in place. Merely twist it around the strap or tie it in a bow, et voilà!
Shop the Look:
TOTEME
Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
The contrast between the silk and suede is so luxurious.
H&M
Metal-Detail Neck Scarf
The thin straps won't distract from your chic tote.
MANGO
Floral Satin Scarf
This has such an Hermés feel to it, just at a fraction of the cost.
H&M
Patterned Scarf
This colour way will lighten any black leather bag.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.