If you're reading this, I think you'll agree with me that fashion is fun. The innovation, the art of it, the unexpected combinations—all of this keeps us creative and expressing ourselves through our clothes. But just because we love innovation doesn't mean we can all dress like it's New York Fashion Week every day, in prohibitively expensive designer clothes, daring innovative pieces that would earn us some unpleasant side eyes in the Tuesday marketing meeting, and layers on layers of jewelry that take as long to put on as a full face of makeup does.
Happily for the tired fashion girls among us just trying to make it to spring, pretentious dressing is out right now. You can take this as a permission slip to dress in simple, beautiful outfits that don't take up all your precious brainpower. I've found four examples of perfect outfits you can copy to the letter, ranging from the perfect loungewear combo to an ultra-chic, gigantic coat. You are most welcome.
Wearing sweats in the winter is probably an idea you could have come up with on your own. But if you still want to look stylish in your sweats, the key is to add in soft, elegant touches like this creator's woven hoodie and baby pink ballet flats.
Quince
Cashmere Zip Hoodie
Mavi Jeans
Raw Hem Crop T-Shirt
Gap
VintageSoft Baggy Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Thursday Boots
Prima Flats
This outfit utilizes clever, low-effort dressing tricks that will make you look like a thousand bucks: an all-white outfit at its core, contrasted with a bright cardigan, and finished with always-elegant low block-heeled ballet shoes. A masterclass in four items.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Nordstrom
Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Slim-Wide Jeans
Margaux
The Ada Shoes in Black Nappa
This outfit is deeply relatable to me. As far as I'm concerned, you literally can't go wrong with a cute shirt, an A-line skirt, and a riding boot. The silver handbag is just the cherry on top.
GINA TRICOT
Long Sleeve Polka Dot Top in Cream
Mansur Gavriel
Metal Handle Rhea Bag
Uniqlo
Pleated Skort
ZARA
Low Heel Leather Boots
This has to be my favorite low-effort, high-style winter dressing cheat code. You can literally wear whatever you want—ratty old sweats, a stained shirt, pajamas—but the second you throw a giant, beautiful coat over it all, and finish with some cool boots, nobody will ever know. Utterly devious stuff.