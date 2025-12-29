Pretentious Dressing Is Out: 4 Low-Effort Ideas for January

By
published
in Features
an easy outfit idea using a red cardigan
(Image credit: @trecholopis)

If you're reading this, I think you'll agree with me that fashion is fun. The innovation, the art of it, the unexpected combinations—all of this keeps us creative and expressing ourselves through our clothes. But just because we love innovation doesn't mean we can all dress like it's New York Fashion Week every day, in prohibitively expensive designer clothes, daring innovative pieces that would earn us some unpleasant side eyes in the Tuesday marketing meeting, and layers on layers of jewelry that take as long to put on as a full face of makeup does.

Happily for the tired fashion girls among us just trying to make it to spring, pretentious dressing is out right now. You can take this as a permission slip to dress in simple, beautiful outfits that don't take up all your precious brainpower. I've found four examples of perfect outfits you can copy to the letter, ranging from the perfect loungewear combo to an ultra-chic, gigantic coat. You are most welcome.

a woman wears a white T-shirt with black pants

(Image credit: @so.candice)

Wearing sweats in the winter is probably an idea you could have come up with on your own. But if you still want to look stylish in your sweats, the key is to add in soft, elegant touches like this creator's woven hoodie and baby pink ballet flats.

Easy outfits

(Image credit: @trecholopis)

This outfit utilizes clever, low-effort dressing tricks that will make you look like a thousand bucks: an all-white outfit at its core, contrasted with a bright cardigan, and finished with always-elegant low block-heeled ballet shoes. A masterclass in four items.

Easy outfits

(Image credit: @naomigeorgeo)

This outfit is deeply relatable to me. As far as I'm concerned, you literally can't go wrong with a cute shirt, an A-line skirt, and a riding boot. The silver handbag is just the cherry on top.

Easy outfits

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

This has to be my favorite low-effort, high-style winter dressing cheat code. You can literally wear whatever you want—ratty old sweats, a stained shirt, pajamas—but the second you throw a giant, beautiful coat over it all, and finish with some cool boots, nobody will ever know. Utterly devious stuff.