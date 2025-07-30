Proving that I should never make snap styling judgments, this week I spotted Alexa Chung wearing a silky satin skirt in the softest shade of pink, finished with a delicate lace border, styled with the one shoe I hadn’t considered: a pair of chunky Balenciaga Hamptons Trainers (£675).
By teaming the floaty fabric with grounded, heavy-soled trainers, Chung added a cool, wearable edge to her look that stopped the outfit from feeling too precious. She layered in some texture with slouchy wool socks and a boxy white tee, which helped to close the gap between the polished miniskirt and the laid-back kicks.
Turns out, if you want to make your pretty skirts feel a little more relaxed, trainers might be exactly what your outfit is missing. Scroll on to shop the best lace-trim skirts and trainers to try the look yourself.
Shop Lace Skirts and Trainers:
Zara
Satin Lace Skirt
Be quick! I really can't see this staying in stock for long.
Balenciaga
Hamptons Worn-Out Trainers
Shop the specific shoe trend Alexa loves.
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
I always come back to Doen for their elevated summery staples.
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Anthropologie
Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt
Style with the matching top or wear with a boxy white tee.
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy energy.
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt
In a light shade of cream, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Style with black trainers or dress this up with a pointed-toe kitten heel.
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Lo Pro Perforated Suede Sneakers
Adidas X Wales Bonner shoes are some of the most in demand on the market.
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Shop this while it's on sale
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
While I love these in the dark black, they also come in three other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.