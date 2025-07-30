I Didn't Think Trainers Should Be Worn With This Skirt Trend—I've Just Been Proven Wrong

Proof that you should never jump to conclusions—read on to discover why trainers might be the chicest pairing for your lace-trim skirts this season.

Alexa Chung stands outside wearing a pink satin miniskirt with lace-trim detailing with black trainers, a white t-shirt and a jumper wrapped around her shoulders.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
When I'm considering a new purchase, I usually run a quick mental check of the pieces already in my wardrobe to be sure that I can style it easily. So when I finally got my hands on a pretty, lace-trimmed satin skirt, the wardrobe maths kicked in. Kitten heels? Check. Mary Janes? Definitely. Sandals? Of course. What didn’t even register was that my trusty trainers might be the most on-trend pairing of all.

Proving that I should never make snap styling judgments, this week I spotted Alexa Chung wearing a silky satin skirt in the softest shade of pink, finished with a delicate lace border, styled with the one shoe I hadn’t considered: a pair of chunky Balenciaga Hamptons Trainers (£675).

By teaming the floaty fabric with grounded, heavy-soled trainers, Chung added a cool, wearable edge to her look that stopped the outfit from feeling too precious. She layered in some texture with slouchy wool socks and a boxy white tee, which helped to close the gap between the polished miniskirt and the laid-back kicks.

Turns out, if you want to make your pretty skirts feel a little more relaxed, trainers might be exactly what your outfit is missing. Scroll on to shop the best lace-trim skirts and trainers to try the look yourself.

Shop Lace Skirts and Trainers:

Zw Collection Satin Lace Skirt
Zara
Satin Lace Skirt

Be quick! I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Women's Hamptons Worn-Out Trainers in Black
Balenciaga
Hamptons Worn-Out Trainers

Shop the specific shoe trend Alexa loves.

Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt

I always come back to Doen for their elevated summery staples.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

By Anthropologie Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Midi Slip Skirt

Style with the matching top or wear with a boxy white tee.

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Style with white socks to give your look a preppy energy.

Neera Satin Skirt
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt

In a light shade of cream, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers

The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Style with black trainers or dress this up with a pointed-toe kitten heel.

+ Wales Bonner Lo Pro Perforated Suede Sneakers
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Lo Pro Perforated Suede Sneakers

Adidas X Wales Bonner shoes are some of the most in demand on the market.

Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt

Shop this while it's on sale

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

While I love these in the dark black, they also come in three other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

