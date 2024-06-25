The Pretty Boho-Chic Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Summer
Boho chic is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens, is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's fall/winter 2024 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. The throwback trend seems surprisingly fresh for 2024, and the fashion crowd is here for it.
So how do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our summer 2024 wardrobes? This time around we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laidback '70s-inspired styles. Aside from a must-have bohemian blouse, one piece you won't regret investing in is a billowy boho dress. For 2024, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and free-spirited details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite boho dresses for the summer season which can easily be styled with knee-high boots and a leather jacket once fall/winter rolls around.
Keep scrolling for the best boho dresses that feel on-trend for 2024.
Get inspired by the boho dresses seen on the Chloé F/W 24 runway:
Shop our favorite boho dresses:
Just add a tan suede belt slung low on the hips for a throwback boho vibe.
When you want to lean into the trend for a special event.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
