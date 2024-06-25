The Pretty Boho-Chic Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Summer

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Boho chic is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens, is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's fall/winter 2024 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. The throwback trend seems surprisingly fresh for 2024, and the fashion crowd is here for it.

So how do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our summer 2024 wardrobes? This time around we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laidback '70s-inspired styles. Aside from a must-have bohemian blouse, one piece you won't regret investing in is a billowy boho dress. For 2024, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and free-spirited details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite boho dresses for the summer season which can easily be styled with knee-high boots and a leather jacket once fall/winter rolls around.

Keep scrolling for the best boho dresses that feel on-trend for 2024.

Get inspired by the boho dresses seen on the Chloé F/W 24 runway:

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop our favorite boho dresses:

zara Jacquard Knit Bandeau Dress $60 SHOP NOW For a subtle take on the trend.

free-est Taking Sides Maxi $118 SHOP NOW Lean into earthy hues.

Free People Cypress Lace Maxi $228 SHOP NOW The epitome of boho chic.

CHLOÉ Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette $3190 SHOP NOW Straight off the F/W 24 runway.

DÔEN Oliana Dress in Sienna Anemone Bloom $498 SHOP NOW Dôen dresses exude a romantic, boho aesthetic.

RIXO ⋆ Patsy Dress $345 SHOP NOW The one you'll be reaching for all summer.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress $60 SHOP NOW Billowy sleeves and a relaxed silhouette? The perfect combo.

DÔEN Angeletta Dress in Salt $498 SHOP NOW Time for an LWD boho update.

Free People Tried and True Maxi Dress $168 SHOP NOW For vacation and beyond.

DÔEN Melinda Dress in Earthen $398 SHOP NOW This will transition seamlessly into fall.

Free-est Somewhere Sunny Drop-Waist Maxi $118 SHOP NOW A high neck and a low back for an effortless summer look.

zara Printed Short Dress $50 SHOP NOW Just add lace up sandals to this pretty print minidress.

H&M Beach Kaftan With Eyelet Embroidery $60 SHOP NOW A simple take on the trend.

Free-est Bianca Fauxchet Midi $88 SHOP NOW It's hard to choose between the ivory and Maple Syrup hue.

Ulla Johnson Brielle Ruffled Silk Midi Dress $790 SHOP NOW You could easily wear this to work.

DÔEN Rochelle Dress in Salt $478 SHOP NOW Jane Birkin vibes.

MANGO Floral Lace Dress With Opening $46 SHOP NOW Just add a tan suede belt slung low on the hips for a throwback boho vibe.

zara Pleated Ruffle Jumpsuit $60 SHOP NOW It's technically a jumpsuit, but it's so good that I had to add.

free-est Plenty of Love Maxi $128 SHOP NOW Ethereal and elegant.

Spell Spell Fleur Gown $328 SHOP NOW So pretty.

DÔEN Marlene Dress in Fleur Du Matin $798 SHOP NOW Another stunner from Dôen.

SIEDRÉS Exclusive Ruffled Lace Maxi Dress $535 SHOP NOW Sheer perfection.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Camisole Dress $20 SHOP NOW So good for the price.

She Made Me Edith Dress $520 SHOP NOW Nothing says boho like a little crochet.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Dress $65 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up or down.

DÔEN Venus Dress in Chrysanthemum Sky Floral $548 SHOP NOW A silk and lace dress to swoon over.

Free People Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress $148 SHOP NOW Simply add oversize sunnies and a big suede shoulder bag.

free-est Beach Bliss Maxi Dress $118 SHOP NOW Just look at all those cool boho details.

ULLA JOHNSON Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress $990 $446 SHOP NOW When you want to lean into the trend for a special event.