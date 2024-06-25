The Pretty Boho-Chic Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Summer

Judith Jones
By
published

Sienna Miller in white lace Chloé dress

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Boho chic is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens, is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's fall/winter 2024 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. The throwback trend seems surprisingly fresh for 2024, and the fashion crowd is here for it.

So how do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our summer 2024 wardrobes? This time around we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laidback '70s-inspired styles. Aside from a must-have bohemian blouse, one piece you won't regret investing in is a billowy boho dress. For 2024, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and free-spirited details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite boho dresses for the summer season which can easily be styled with knee-high boots and a leather jacket once fall/winter rolls around.

Keep scrolling for the best boho dresses that feel on-trend for 2024.

Get inspired by the boho dresses seen on the Chloé F/W 24 runway:

Chloé lace dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

ruffle maxi dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chloe dress on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chloe dress on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ruffle mini dress on the Chloe F/W 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lace maxi dress from the Chloe F/W 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop our favorite boho dresses:

zara, Jacquard Knit Bandeau Dress
zara
Jacquard Knit Bandeau Dress

For a subtle take on the trend.

Taking Sides Maxi
free-est
Taking Sides Maxi

Lean into earthy hues.

Cypress Lace Maxi
Free People
Cypress Lace Maxi

The epitome of boho chic.

Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette
CHLOÉ
Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette

Straight off the F/W 24 runway.

Oliana Dress -- Sienna Anemone Bloom
DÔEN
Oliana Dress in Sienna Anemone Bloom

Dôen dresses exude a romantic, boho aesthetic.

Patsy - Ivory
RIXO ⋆
Patsy Dress

The one you'll be reaching for all summer.

Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress

Billowy sleeves and a relaxed silhouette? The perfect combo.

Angeletta Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Angeletta Dress in Salt

Time for an LWD boho update.

Tried and True Maxi Dress
Free People
Tried and True Maxi Dress

For vacation and beyond.

Melinda Dress -- Earthen
DÔEN
Melinda Dress in Earthen

This will transition seamlessly into fall.

Somewhere Sunny Drop-Waist Maxi
Free-est
Somewhere Sunny Drop-Waist Maxi

A high neck and a low back for an effortless summer look.

Printed boho dress
zara
Printed Short Dress

Just add lace up sandals to this pretty print minidress.

Beach Kaftan With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Beach Kaftan With Eyelet Embroidery

A simple take on the trend.

Bianca Fauxchet Midi
Free-est
Bianca Fauxchet Midi

It's hard to choose between the ivory and Maple Syrup hue.

Brielle Ruffled Silk Midi Dress
Ulla Johnson
Brielle Ruffled Silk Midi Dress

You could easily wear this to work.

Rochelle Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Rochelle Dress in Salt

Jane Birkin vibes.

Floral Lace Dress With Opening
MANGO
Floral Lace Dress With Opening

Just add a tan suede belt slung low on the hips for a throwback boho vibe.

zara, Pleated Ruffle Jumpsuit
zara
Pleated Ruffle Jumpsuit

It's technically a jumpsuit, but it's so good that I had to add.

Plenty of Love Maxi
free-est
Plenty of Love Maxi

Ethereal and elegant.

Spell Fleur Gown
Spell
Spell Fleur Gown

So pretty.

Marlene Dress in Fleur Du Matin
DÔEN
Marlene Dress in Fleur Du Matin

Another stunner from Dôen.

Exclusive Ruffled Lace Maxi Dress
SIEDRÉS
Exclusive Ruffled Lace Maxi Dress

Sheer perfection.

Flounce-Trimmed Camisole Dress
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Camisole Dress

So good for the price.

She Made Me Edith Dress
She Made Me
Edith Dress

Nothing says boho like a little crochet.

Flounce-Trimmed Dress
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Dress

Easy to dress up or down.

Venus Dress -- Chrysanthemum Sky Floral
DÔEN
Venus Dress in Chrysanthemum Sky Floral

A silk and lace dress to swoon over.

Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress
Free People
Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress

Simply add oversize sunnies and a big suede shoulder bag.

Beach Bliss Maxi Dress
free-est
Beach Bliss Maxi Dress

Just look at all those cool boho details.

Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress

When you want to lean into the trend for a special event.

Wilder Days Printed Mini Dress
Free People
Wilder Days Printed Mini Dress

A dress that says free-spirited summer.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸