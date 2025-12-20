Chic Londoners Know This Denim Trend Goes Perfectly With Flat Boots—See How Keira Knightley Styled It

If there is one thing I’ve learned from years of tracking the street-style set, it’s that the most impactful outfits are often the ones that appear to have taken exactly five minutes to pull together. Nobody embodies this "effortless but elevated" ethos quite like early aughts movie queen, Keira Knightley.
While the fashion world has spent months debating the return of the skinny jean, cool Londoners have quietly pivoted to something far more comfortable: the ankle-grazing baggy jean. The silhouette is relaxed, slightly oversized, and—crucially—crops right at the ankle bone, highlighting a pair of flat, winter-proof Chelsea boots.
By hitting just above the boot’s pull-tab, the jeans avoid awkward bunching. It’s a masterclass in proportions that Knightley has been sporting all over the UK lately. It’s practical for a dash across a rainy Soho street, but polished enough for a casual dinner. When you aren’t busy recreating this look for your own coffee runs, you’ll likely find me curled up on the sofa catching up on Knightley’s latest projects. If you need a holiday escape, season 1 of her Netflix series, Black Doves, is the gritty, stylish spy thriller we’ll be revisiting while waiting for season 2. For something a bit more atmospheric, The Woman in Cabin 10 is a perfect, fast-paced high-seas mystery.
Trust me, between the denim inspiration and the Netflix queue, Keira Knightley is basically sponsoring my entire winter mood. And that's not even including my annual Love Actually rewatch—it's available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Re-Create Kiera Knightley's Casual London Look
Acne Studios
Pansy Face Yak Beanie
This classic designer beanie will never go out of style.
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Wrap Coat
Neutral outerwear goes with everything and allows bright colors to pop.
Free People
Frankie Striped Cable Knit Sweater
Let your sweater be unexpectedly merry and bright.
H&M
Barrel Regular Cropped Jeans
You can't beat H&M jeans for the price.
Blundstone Footwear
Classic Chelsea Boots
Everyone in Brooklyn is wishing for a pair of classic Blundstone boots this season.
