Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa Are in Agreement Over This Affordable Bag Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not every day that a bag trend comes around that won't send your savings back for at least a few months if not more. These days, buying a designer handbag is like putting a down payment on a house, especially if you're using celebrities, who tend to carry styles like the Hermès Kelly or The Row's Margaux, as inspiration. Fortunately, today is one of those rare days when the word "affordable" can accurately be used to describe a major celeb-backed bag trend. It's crazy, I know, but it's also true. And I'm here to tell you all about it.

If you haven't already guessed, I'm talking about the bag charms and accessories that A-listers are using to personalize their purses. The styling hack, which was originally made famous by French style icon Jane Birkin, can cost you next to nothing, but it'll make even your simplest tote feel special and unique every time.

(Image credit: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has been spotted with her customized Birkin bag on several occasions, most recently at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after her recent trip to Capri, Italy. For the long flight, she wore a black sweatsuit and Puma sneakers, elevating the outfit with a black Birkin decorated with a silk scarf and various other colorful charms. Last year in November, the "Houdini" singer was seen carrying the same embellished bag on the streets of Manhattan, and earlier this year in March, it was spotted again at London's St. Pancras Station when Lipa traveled via Eurostar to Paris alongside her boyfriend, Callum Turner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Prada Leather Jacket With Belt ($8100); Puma Palermo Sneaker ($90); Hermès bag

PUMA Palermo Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Puma Palermo Sneaker ($90); Hermès bag; Raf Simons coat; Supreme sunglasses

But Lipa isn't the only one to change up their bag with a few well-placed keychains, twillies, and more. Most recently, Anne Hathaway was photographed outside of a family dinner in NYC wearing the most elegant baby-blue set with black fishnet Alaïa flats and a Birkin of her own that she added a large Hermès horse charm to. During fashion month in February, dressed-up handbags were spotted in flux, with Livia Nunes Marques carrying a personalized Miu Miu bag and Leia Sfez wearing a scarf- and charm-embellished Kelly. Suffice to say, charms and accessories are *the* bag trend of the season, if not the year. And unless you go straight to the source and shop them from Hermès, getting in on the buzzy styling trick won't cost you anywhere near the price of a new purse.

Scroll down to shop the bag charms and accessories trend.

FP Collection Cherry Bag Charm $20 SHOP NOW These cherries are too cute.

Vince Stripe Silk Ribbon Scarf $95 SHOP NOW Wrap this minimalist striped scarf around the handle of your purse for an added cool-girl touch.

BDG Shell Keychain $12 SHOP NOW Seashells and summer go hand in hand.

Tory Burch T Monogram Logo Key Ring $128 SHOP NOW Trust me, everyone will be asking where you got your bag charm from.

MAISON de SABRÉ Upcycled Leather Keychain $55 SHOP NOW It doesn't get sleeker than this.

COS Semi-Precious Beaded Keyring $35 $21 SHOP NOW Sale alert.

Tory Burch Washington Square Park Silk Scarf $228 $160 SHOP NOW This is the chic way to wear NYC merch.

The Row Billy Lanyard Key Case $550 SHOP NOW I love how understated this key lanyard by The Row is.

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana $70 SHOP NOW There are so many styling possibilities with this silk scarf.

FP Collection Letterman Bag Charm $20 SHOP NOW Get one with your initial on it or the initial of someone you love.

Burberry Thomas Bear in Ekd Blanket Bag Charm $440 SHOP NOW The cutest, like, ever.

Clare V. Porcelain Bag Strap $125 SHOP NOW You can use this as a bag strap or just clasp it onto one of your bag's existing straps for a touch of fun.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Shadow Floral Silk Diamond Scarf $78 SHOP NOW This scarf is kind of giving Bridgerton vibes.

Hermès Oran Nano Charm $750 SHOP NOW The perfect add-on if you're ready to splurge in the bag-charm department.

MAISON de SABRÉ Leather Airtag Charm $59 SHOP NOW So you never lose your handbag.

Longchamp Key Rings $95 $48 SHOP NOW A fun new, affordable way to check off the double-bag trend.

Il Bisonte Keyring Leather Card Holder $75 SHOP NOW This pistachio-colored card holder is so simple, chic, and practical.

Alaïa Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring $450 SHOP NOW Everyone will think you're a fashion person if this heart-shaped Alaïa key ring is attached to the front of your handbag.

Hermès Harnais De Coeur Twilly $220 SHOP NOW This is the perfect scarf choice if you want to wrap your bag's handle with silky goodness.