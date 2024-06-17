Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa Are in Agreement Over This Affordable Bag Trend

By
published

Dua Lipa wearing a black hoodie, brown leather jacket, and black sweatpants at JFK airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not every day that a bag trend comes around that won't send your savings back for at least a few months if not more. These days, buying a designer handbag is like putting a down payment on a house, especially if you're using celebrities, who tend to carry styles like the Hermès Kelly or The Row's Margaux, as inspiration. Fortunately, today is one of those rare days when the word "affordable" can accurately be used to describe a major celeb-backed bag trend. It's crazy, I know, but it's also true. And I'm here to tell you all about it.

If you haven't already guessed, I'm talking about the bag charms and accessories that A-listers are using to personalize their purses. The styling hack, which was originally made famous by French style icon Jane Birkin, can cost you next to nothing, but it'll make even your simplest tote feel special and unique every time.

Jane Birkin with her embellished Hermès Birkin Bag

(Image credit: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has been spotted with her customized Birkin bag on several occasions, most recently at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City after her recent trip to Capri, Italy. For the long flight, she wore a black sweatsuit and Puma sneakers, elevating the outfit with a black Birkin decorated with a silk scarf and various other colorful charms. Last year in November, the "Houdini" singer was seen carrying the same embellished bag on the streets of Manhattan, and earlier this year in March, it was spotted again at London's St. Pancras Station when Lipa traveled via Eurostar to Paris alongside her boyfriend, Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa wearing a black sweatsuit, black Puma sneakers, and a black Hermès Birkin bag with bag charms at JFK Airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Prada Leather Jacket With Belt ($8100); Puma Palermo Sneaker ($90); Hermès bag

Palermo Sneaker
PUMA
Palermo Sneaker

Dua Lipa wearing a long black leather coat and carrying a bag-charmed Hermès Birkin bag at St. Pancras station in London.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Puma Palermo Sneaker ($90); Hermès bag; Raf Simons coat; Supreme sunglasses

But Lipa isn't the only one to change up their bag with a few well-placed keychains, twillies, and more. Most recently, Anne Hathaway was photographed outside of a family dinner in NYC wearing the most elegant baby-blue set with black fishnet Alaïa flats and a Birkin of her own that she added a large Hermès horse charm to. During fashion month in February, dressed-up handbags were spotted in flux, with Livia Nunes Marques carrying a personalized Miu Miu bag and Leia Sfez wearing a scarf- and charm-embellished Kelly. Suffice to say, charms and accessories are *the* bag trend of the season, if not the year. And unless you go straight to the source and shop them from Hermès, getting in on the buzzy styling trick won't cost you anywhere near the price of a new purse.

Scroll down to shop the bag charms and accessories trend.

Cherry Bag Charm
FP Collection
Cherry Bag Charm

These cherries are too cute.

Stripe Silk Ribbon Scarf
Vince
Stripe Silk Ribbon Scarf

Wrap this minimalist striped scarf around the handle of your purse for an added cool-girl touch.

Bdg Shell Keychain
BDG
Shell Keychain

Seashells and summer go hand in hand.

T Monogram Logo Key Ring
Tory Burch
T Monogram Logo Key Ring

Trust me, everyone will be asking where you got your bag charm from.

Upcycled Leather Keychain
MAISON de SABRÉ
Upcycled Leather Keychain

It doesn't get sleeker than this.

Semi-Precious Beaded Keyring
COS
Semi-Precious Beaded Keyring

Sale alert.

Washington Square Park Silk Scarf
Tory Burch
Washington Square Park Silk Scarf

This is the chic way to wear NYC merch.

Billy Lanyard Key Case
The Row
Billy Lanyard Key Case

I love how understated this key lanyard by The Row is.

Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

There are so many styling possibilities with this silk scarf.

Letterman Bag Charm
FP Collection
Letterman Bag Charm

Get one with your initial on it or the initial of someone you love.

Thomas Bear in Ekd Blanket Bag Charm
Burberry
Thomas Bear in Ekd Blanket Bag Charm

The cutest, like, ever.

Clare V. Porcelain Bag Strap
Clare V.
Porcelain Bag Strap

You can use this as a bag strap or just clasp it onto one of your bag's existing straps for a touch of fun.

Shadow Floral Silk Diamond Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Shadow Floral Silk Diamond Scarf

This scarf is kind of giving Bridgerton vibes.

hermès, Oran Nano charm
Hermès
Oran Nano Charm

The perfect add-on if you're ready to splurge in the bag-charm department.

Leather Airtag Charm
MAISON de SABRÉ
Leather Airtag Charm

So you never lose your handbag.

Key Rings
Longchamp
Key Rings

A fun new, affordable way to check off the double-bag trend.

Keyring Leather Card Holder
Il Bisonte
Keyring Leather Card Holder

This pistachio-colored card holder is so simple, chic, and practical.

Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring
Alaïa
Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring

Everyone will think you're a fashion person if this heart-shaped Alaïa key ring is attached to the front of your handbag.

Harnais De Coeur Twilly
Hermès
Harnais De Coeur Twilly

This is the perfect scarf choice if you want to wrap your bag's handle with silky goodness.

Giraffe Key Ring
Tory Burch
Giraffe Key Ring

Need.

Explore More:
Bags Scarves Dua Lipa Jane Birkin
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸