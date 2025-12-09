Sorry, Blanket Scarves: Dakota Johnson's Replacement Is the Secret to Elegant Outfits When It's 30º or Lower

If you like quick and easy solutions, you've come to the right place. Dressing in the winter, especially when the temperature dips below 30ºF, is tricky even for people like me who've never once lived anywhere with year-round nice weather. (I'm from Chicago and live in New York—cold weather is basically my middle name.) Your survival instincts are screaming for you to wear plush sweatpants and an oversized parka, but for fashion-minded people, that's not really possible, at least not all the time. You need pieces that give you the same feeling of warmth and protection, but still look elegant and put-together. That's where knit bandanas come in, and if inspiration on how to style them is what you need, Dakota Johnson just served it up on a silver platter.
This week, the Materialists actress was seen walking through Manhattan during one of the coldest stretches of the season so far, but did she look phased by the weather? Not at all. That's because, in addition to an olive-green wrap coat and jeans, Johnson donned a brown knit bandana worn like a makeshift hood over her head and tied under her chin. Her simple ensemble—which also included The Row Mary-Jane ballet flats and Valentino's new Panthea shoulder bag—was instantly taken up a notch with next to no effort, thanks to her fuzzy accessory. Remember what I said about quick and easy solutions? Knit bandanas are just that.
Adding a winter scarf to an outfit isn't exactly breaking news, I know, but cocooning in a blanket scarf has just about the same effect on an ensemble as a marshmallow-like puffer or voluminous parka does. They're warm, but they don't elevate. Knit bandanas, on the other hand, do. They're capable of making everything about what you're wearing look more intentional and stylized, whether you opt for a neutral option like Johnson did or go with something bolder and brighter for a pop of color on a gray day. Red is a great choice if the latter sounds intriguing to you, and this butter-yellow option from COS is tempting as well. To make the trend look even richer, choose from Helsa and Celine's handknit options, which feature added thickness and warmth, as well as a luxurious feel that'll make you never want winter to end.
All of the above are just a scroll away. Shop Dakota Johnson's knit bandana outfit below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.