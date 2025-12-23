My 2026 Style Goal Is "Trendy, But Not Too Trendy"—These 7 Outfits Are Up First

"Trendy, but not too trendy" is my 2026 style motto. What do I mean by that? Well, over the years my style has gotten significantly more refined and pared-back. Whereas once I was chasing after every trend, now I've settled into an aesthetic that works for me, and it's all about clean lines, neutral tones, and elegant, sophisticated staples. That's not to say I don't still love a good trend piece every now and again (I am a fashion editor reporting on the latest, after all), but it simply means that I'm much pickier when it comes to which trends I actually buy into.
My basis for deciding comes down to the trends that I can easily incorporate into my daily style, and that usually means the ones that lean elegant and minimalist. To explain what I mean when I say my 2026 style is "trendy, but not too trendy," I've pulled together a collection of outfit ideas that get my point across. These are the looks that I've saved to my mood board and will be trying out at the first chance I get in the new year. They're also a great way for me to track which trend pieces I'd actually wear versus the ones I'm better off skipping. Without further ado, here are the seven simple but chic outfits I'll be trying first in 2026, from cape coats with dark denim to semi-sheer skirts and elegant scarves.
Cape Coat + Dark-Rinse Denim + Ankle Boots
Capes may not be the newest trend, but they've been sticking around for a while, and I'm finally ready to invest in one. I love how a pair of dark-wash jeans and sleek kitten-heel boots makes the cape feel more modern and less stuffy for an elegant everyday vibe, and that's the first combination I'll be trying with one.
COS
Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Cape
Madewell
Relaxed Fit Bootcut Jeans
KHAITE
Arizona Leather Ankle Boots
Wool Coat + Faux-Fur Scarf + Skinny Belt
Faux fur scarves are one winter accessory that's inescapable at the moment. While my Instagram is showing me countless ways to style one, I love the simplicity and timelessness of draping one over the shoulder of a wool coat and tucking it into a skinny belt. It's an easy way to dress up my classic tailored coats for the winter.
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Wrap Coat
KHAITE
Tania Ribbed Wool-Blend Top
J.McLaughlin
Camel Solid Nova Faux Fur Scarf
Good American
90s Relaxed Coated Jeans
MANGO
Leather Mini-Belt
Cream Sweater + Cream Trousers + Black Accessories
Since I don't wear much color, my go-to non-black hues are cream and ivory, so I was immediately drawn to this monochrome look with a sweater and balloon pants. The focal point? A gorgeous tassel pendant necklace, one of the chicest jewelry trends of the moment.
J.Crew
Relaxed Crewneck Pullover
Bardot
Alira Soft Balloon Pant
LE SUNDIAL
Venice Opera Tasseled Onyx and Silver Necklace
J.Crew
Drawstring Pouch Bag in Leather
Reformation
Inez Ballet Flat
Trench Coat + Scarf + Kitten Heels + Lady Bag
When Miuccia Prada emerged to take a bow after the Prada spring/summer 2026 show in Milan, she came out from backstage wearing a simple car coat with a printed triangle scarf tied over the shoulders. The internet (myself included) were abuzz with the simple but wildly chic styling idea, and ever since I've had my mind set on re-creating it.