8 Cozy Outfit Trends to Wear Now Through March (That Don't Look Sloppy)

Shop everything you need to create these perfect winter outfits.

Kelsey Stewart's avatar
By
published
in Features
Two photos of @anoukyve and @slipintostyle in cozy winter outfits.
(Image credit: @anoukyve; @slipintostyle )
I’m no stranger to experimenting with fashion; honestly, I’m typically game to road-test anything, even the season’s most polarizing looks. Something you won’t catch me in, though? Uncomfortable silhouettes—think super-skinny heels, tight jeans, etc. I’m a firm believer that looking chic and feeling cozy aren’t mutually exclusive, especially during these chilly months. And, as luck would have it, many of winter’s top trends hinge on comfort.

As the holidays (and teeth-chattering weather) inch closer and closer, now’s the time to get familiar with feel-good outfits that are cute and, more importantly, don’t look sloppy in the slightest. One such style that has piqued my interest as of late is the humble sweaterdress, aka, the perfect one-and-done look for festive parties. Just add tights and booties, and you’re good to go. Meanwhile, if you’re someone who strays away from denim, might I suggest a soft ribbed pair of pants? They provide the same comfort as your pajamas yet are apt for the outdoors. This is just scratching the surface—keep scrolling to find eight cozy-chic outfits worth emulating from now until spring.

Textured Pullover + Ribbed Pants

Anouk Yve in a sweater and ribbed pants.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Styling notes: There’s no better feeling than snuggling up in a cushy sweater and soft ribbed pants. Simply elevate the casual mash-up with a long luxe coat and pointy flats. High-shine gold jewelry is the perfect finishing touch.

Sweaterdress + Printed Tights

Emna Sellimi in a baby blue sweater dress.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Styling notes: For a polished ensemble that doesn’t skimp on comfort, look no further than a sweaterdress. When wearing your sweats all day isn’t an option, the number is the next best thing. Tip: Ward off goosebumps with thick tights (bonus points for a fun print).

Fair Isle Sweater + Wide-Leg Pants

Marilyn in a red Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @mlmarilyn)

Styling notes: 'Tis the season to sport a Fair Isle sweater. And if you’re feeling extra festive? Toss on a bright-red style. As for styling, make the knit the pièce de résistance of your look by slipping into understated black wide-leg trousers.

Slouchy Blazer + Balloon Pants

Aimee Song in white balloon pants.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Styling notes: Balloon pants have been a red-hot item this year, and rightfully so. With a voluminous silhouette, it doesn’t get much comfier than these bottoms. If you reside somewhere warm year-round (like me), consider teaming the of-the-moment trousers with a tailored blazer for a sharp getup.

Fuzzy Jacket + Matching Hat

Ellie Delphine in a fuzzy jacket and matching hat.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Styling notes: Two furry pieces are better than one, so don’t be afraid to double down on the quintessential winter look this season. I'd suggest grounding an ultra-fluffy jacket and coordinating hat with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats.

