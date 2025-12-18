7 Ways French Women Are Making Jeans and a Sweater Look Less "Dated" and More 2026

You'll want to bookmark (and shop) these combinations.

French women wearing jeans and sweaters
(Image credit: @juliesfi; @sylviemus_; @erinoffduty)

Is there any winter outfit combination that's easier than jeans and a sweater? I certainly can't think of one. But a person doesn't get by on jeans and a sweater alone. You'll need outerwear, shoes, accessories, and so on. And while the combination of denim and knitwear is as timeless as it gets, there's plenty of variance when it comes to how you style these pieces, and the specific types of jeans and sweaters you choose to wear together. Well, time has shown that no one knows how to choose a good jeans-and-sweater outfit better than French women.

The French are known for their classic aesthetic, and because of this, the outfits they put together tend to be quite accessible. I'm always drawn to their winter sweater outfits, in particular, and have spotted quite a few as of late that give the go-to combination a fresh spin that's anything but dated. Keep scrolling to find out how they're styling these staple pieces to achieve this, and shop similar items to get you through the rest of the season.

The 2026 Style Tip: Do a modern French tuck

Leave it to a French women to revive and perfect the French tuck. The trick to making it look more 2026 and less dated is to wear a relaxed-fitting sweater, straight-leg jeans, and a classic leather belt.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

The 2026 Style Tip: Layer over a button-down and wear red shoes

The preppy look is still very much a trend, and layering your sweater over a button-down is an easy way to nail the look. Lastly, red shoes go with everything and make any outfit significantly less boring.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

The 2026 Style Tip: Add fancy earrings

When you want to keep your outfit simple, a special pair of earrings instantly dresses things up.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The 2026 Style Tip: Belt your outerwear

If your coat doesn't have an attached belt, no need to worry—French women have been keen on belting their outerwear with whatever leather or chain belts are in their collection.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The 2026 Style Tip: Match your sweater to your shoes

Matching is cool again—especially when it means matching your sweater to your shoes.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @claire_most)

The 2026 Style Tip: Wear trendy flats and fur-collar outerwear

A sweater and jeans is as simple a combination as it gets. To add interest, pair them with your favorite of-the-moment jacket or coat trend and buzzy flats.

French influencer wearing jeans and a sweater

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

