7 Ways French Women Are Making Jeans and a Sweater Look Less "Dated" and More 2026

Is there any winter outfit combination that's easier than jeans and a sweater? I certainly can't think of one. But a person doesn't get by on jeans and a sweater alone. You'll need outerwear, shoes, accessories, and so on. And while the combination of denim and knitwear is as timeless as it gets, there's plenty of variance when it comes to how you style these pieces, and the specific types of jeans and sweaters you choose to wear together. Well, time has shown that no one knows how to choose a good jeans-and-sweater outfit better than French women.
The French are known for their classic aesthetic, and because of this, the outfits they put together tend to be quite accessible. I'm always drawn to their winter sweater outfits, in particular, and have spotted quite a few as of late that give the go-to combination a fresh spin that's anything but dated. Keep scrolling to find out how they're styling these staple pieces to achieve this, and shop similar items to get you through the rest of the season.
The 2026 Style Tip: Do a modern French tuck
Leave it to a French women to revive and perfect the French tuck. The trick to making it look more 2026 and less dated is to wear a relaxed-fitting sweater, straight-leg jeans, and a classic leather belt.
Shop the Key Pieces
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Madewell
Classic Leather Belt
Toteme
Low Straight Leg Jeans
The 2026 Style Tip: Layer over a button-down and wear red shoes
The preppy look is still very much a trend, and layering your sweater over a button-down is an easy way to nail the look. Lastly, red shoes go with everything and make any outfit significantly less boring.
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Shirt in Cotton Poplin
Miu Miu
Nappa Leather Ballerinas
The 2026 Style Tip: Add fancy earrings
When you want to keep your outfit simple, a special pair of earrings instantly dresses things up.
Shop the Key Pieces
Heaven Mayhem
Iris 18k Gold-Plated Earrings
Reformation
Jett Cashmere Turtleneck
AGOLDE
Cocktail Ankle Mid-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
The 2026 Style Tip: Belt your outerwear
If your coat doesn't have an attached belt, no need to worry—French women have been keen on belting their outerwear with whatever leather or chain belts are in their collection.
Shop the Key Pieces
Gap
Cashsoft Stretch Turtleneck Sweater
Veronica Beard
Crinkle Leather Dash Belt
& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
The 2026 Style Tip: Match your sweater to your shoes
Matching is cool again—especially when it means matching your sweater to your shoes.
Shop the Key Pieces
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Shoes
The 2026 Style Tip: Wear trendy flats and fur-collar outerwear
A sweater and jeans is as simple a combination as it gets. To add interest, pair them with your favorite of-the-moment jacket or coat trend and buzzy flats.