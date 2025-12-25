Jeans With Boots? No—the Exact Skirt-and-Boot Combo People in Paris and L.A. Prefer

This winter, forget denim as your go-to layer; we've officially entered the season of the skirt. Once December arrives, longer styles are immediate musts when looking for chic ways to dress for the outdoors. However, you can enjoy the wintertime look when you're battling any level of chill. Just ask fashion people in Los Angeles and Paris; despite their opposite aesthetics and geography, they've found a common thread in the power of pairing reliably sharp skirts and boots together, specifically the combination of a knee-length skirt with knee-high boots.
The most popular method for wearing skirts and boots on both coasts is combining complementary styles that provide full coverage from head to toe. It doesn't matter if your skirt features allover prints, edgy distressing, or a sleek slit; a knee-high boot instantly adds a sturdy polish that smoothly completes any outfit—and it appears low-heeled versions.
Knee-length and midi skirts themselves exude a distinct elegance that can sharpen up any winter look. The piece is more dressed-up than jeans, but less formal than a full-length dress. Plus, their longer silhouettes and varying fabrications allow for endless color-blocking play—especially when you add a versatile boot that can effortlessly transition from day to night.
There are plenty of accessories that can further elevate the winning combination. Fashionable inhabitants of both cities are gravitating to every variety of top layers, from fluffy coats to monochrome knits. Pairing those with reliable sunglasses and a shoulder bag is a surefire way to keep your wardrobe warm and perennially chic—which you can discover in full, below.
Slit skirts are a perfect complement to knee-high boots. Thetwo different heights create full leg coverage, which practically keeps you warm while creating a streamlined, stylish appearance. A trending shaggy coat makes the perfect cozy, yet glamorous top layer with a burst of whimsical texture.
Matchingsets are the blueprint for a look that's instantly put-together—so don't discount the skirt suit when dressing this season. A blazer-and-skirt set creates a polished effect that you can layer over just about any top options. Plus, neutral boots—like this two-toned brown style worn by Destiny Joseph—provide a clean base for tonal shades like greens, blues, and purples to stand out and make a colorful statement. Allover textures like tweed will also provide additional dimension that's intriguing and eye-catching.
Monochrome dressing is always a reliable go-to for any outfit—and knee-length skirts and boots are no exception. Take content creator Kelsey's look, which utilizes black tones across a leather trucker jacket, smooth skirt, and low-heeled boots. Her footwear's subtly squared toes add a geometric touch, while a woven handbag brings the outfit a burst of texture.
Don't be afraid to divide your skirt and boots with some high contrast. If your footwear veers the darker route—like this deep brown leather pair—make a statement with a lighter-toned outfit. A white turtleneck and complementary skirt create a stylish monochrome set, with additional dimension from a skinny buckled belt.