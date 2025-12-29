My Gen Z Cousin Wants to Know How to Make Skinny Jeans Cool in 2026—I Said to Style Them With These 4 Items

I’ll be the first to admit it: I spent the better part of the last five years stuffing my skinny jeans to the very back recesses of my closet, favoring the puddling hems of wide-leg trousers and the structured ease of relaxed "dad" denim. But, as we settle into 2026, the fashion pendulum is doing what it does best—swinging right back toward a streamlined silhouette.

When my Gen Z cousin texted me this week asking if she could try wearing skinny jeans without looking like a "vintage" 2014 Pinterest board, I was up for the challenge. In fact, I told her that the secret to making skinny jeans feel intentional (and dare I say, chic) in 2026 lies entirely in the proportions. This isn't the "going-out top" and ballet flats of yesteryear; we’re going for high-contrast, high-style silhouettes.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the four items I’m styling with skinny jeans to keep the look firmly in the current decade.

The Oversize Sculptural Blazer

The goal is to offset the narrowness of the denim with significant volume up top. Look for a blazer with strong, padded shoulders and a hem that hits mid-thigh. It creates a sharp, inverted-triangle silhouette that feels editorial rather than dated.

Knee-High Moto Boots

To avoid the "stilt-leg" look, tuck your skinnies into a pair of heavy-duty moto boots. The wide shaft of a rugged boot adds necessary visual weight to the lower half of the body, making the skinny jean act more like a legging-hybrid base layer.

A Crisp Poplin Shirt