My Gen Z Cousin Wants to Know How to Make Skinny Jeans Cool in 2026—I Said to Style Them With These 4 Items

I’ll be the first to admit it: I spent the better part of the last five years stuffing my skinny jeans to the very back recesses of my closet, favoring the puddling hems of wide-leg trousers and the structured ease of relaxed "dad" denim. But, as we settle into 2026, the fashion pendulum is doing what it does best—swinging right back toward a streamlined silhouette.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the four items I’m styling with skinny jeans to keep the look firmly in the current decade.
The Oversize Sculptural Blazer
The goal is to offset the narrowness of the denim with significant volume up top. Look for a blazer with strong, padded shoulders and a hem that hits mid-thigh. It creates a sharp, inverted-triangle silhouette that feels editorial rather than dated.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer
The Oversized Blazer
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Oversize Blazer
Almina Concept
Oversized Double Button Blazer
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Wool Blend Oversized Power Shoulder Blazer
Knee-High Moto Boots
To avoid the "stilt-leg" look, tuck your skinnies into a pair of heavy-duty moto boots. The wide shaft of a rugged boot adds necessary visual weight to the lower half of the body, making the skinny jean act more like a legging-hybrid base layer.