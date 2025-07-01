It’s not that I think floral dresses are "out"—honestly, I’m not sure that’s even possible—but I will admit there are a few fresh print trends that feel distinctly more 2025. Still, with the right styling, your favourite floral dress can absolutely hold its own this season. Case in point: Sofia Richie-Grainge, who just stepped out in a new shoe trend that made her summer dress feel thoroughly modern.

For a daytime outing in L.A., Richie-Grainge refreshed her romantic, LelaRose Floral-Printed Gown (£1100) with a very 2025 footwear choice: a glossy black Alaïa Wedge Mule (£1050) with a sculptural curved heel. Sleek yet striking, the shoe imbued her outfit with a playful edge, while keeping her signature unfussy and elegant aesthetic intact.

Instead of reaching for classic pointed-toe pumps or delicate Mary Janes, which might have felt a little prim against the boldly floral dress, the architectural heel brought fresh energy to her look, lending extra height and polish while remaining wearable and enduringly comfortable.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of curved wedges and discover how to give your floral dresses—and in fact, your wider wardrobe—a fresh spin this season.

SHOP CURVED WEDGES: