Sofia Richie Just Updated Her Floral Dress With This Fashion-Forward Shoe Trend

If you want to give your summer dresses a distinctly new energy, consider the sleek shoe trend Sofia Richie is backing right now.

Sofia Richie wears a navy dress with pink floral embellishments with backless wedge mules and a black east-west bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

It’s not that I think floral dresses are "out"—honestly, I’m not sure that’s even possible—but I will admit there are a few fresh print trends that feel distinctly more 2025. Still, with the right styling, your favourite floral dress can absolutely hold its own this season. Case in point: Sofia Richie-Grainge, who just stepped out in a new shoe trend that made her summer dress feel thoroughly modern.

For a daytime outing in L.A., Richie-Grainge refreshed her romantic, LelaRose Floral-Printed Gown (£1100) with a very 2025 footwear choice: a glossy black Alaïa Wedge Mule (£1050) with a sculptural curved heel. Sleek yet striking, the shoe imbued her outfit with a playful edge, while keeping her signature unfussy and elegant aesthetic intact.

Sofia Richie wears a navy dress with pink floral embellishments with backless wedge mules and a black east-west bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Instead of reaching for classic pointed-toe pumps or delicate Mary Janes, which might have felt a little prim against the boldly floral dress, the architectural heel brought fresh energy to her look, lending extra height and polish while remaining wearable and enduringly comfortable.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of curved wedges and discover how to give your floral dresses—and in fact, your wider wardrobe—a fresh spin this season.

SHOP CURVED WEDGES:

Patent-Leather Wedge Mules
ALAÏA
Patent-Leather Wedge Mules

Shop the specific shoe that Sofia Richie loves.

Margo Wedge Sandal
Reformation
Margo Wedge Sandal

The light cream shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Topshop Indie Wedge Sandal in Black
Topshop
Indie Wedge Sandals

These also come in a metallic silver shade.

Patton
Russell & Bromley
Patton Wedges

Style with a floral floral dress or pair with a a sleek silky slip.

Asos Design Tansi High Heeled Wedge Mules in Black
ASOS
High Heeled Wedge Mules

Shop these while they're on sale.

On the Low Mini Wedges
Free People
On the Low Mini Wedges

These low-wedge sandals add a little height without sacrificing any comfort.

Asos Design Palmer Slingback Wedges in Snake
ASOS
Palmer Slingback Wedges

While I love these in the snake print, they also come in a glossy red shade.

Wide-Strap Sculptural-Heel Wedges
Charles & Keith
Wide-Strap Sculptural-Heel Wedges

These also come in cream and snake print.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸