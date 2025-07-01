Sofia Richie Just Updated Her Floral Dress With This Fashion-Forward Shoe Trend
If you want to give your summer dresses a distinctly new energy, consider the sleek shoe trend Sofia Richie is backing right now.
It’s not that I think floral dresses are "out"—honestly, I’m not sure that’s even possible—but I will admit there are a few fresh print trends that feel distinctly more 2025. Still, with the right styling, your favourite floral dress can absolutely hold its own this season. Case in point: Sofia Richie-Grainge, who just stepped out in a new shoe trend that made her summer dress feel thoroughly modern.
For a daytime outing in L.A., Richie-Grainge refreshed her romantic, LelaRose Floral-Printed Gown (£1100) with a very 2025 footwear choice: a glossy black Alaïa Wedge Mule (£1050) with a sculptural curved heel. Sleek yet striking, the shoe imbued her outfit with a playful edge, while keeping her signature unfussy and elegant aesthetic intact.
Instead of reaching for classic pointed-toe pumps or delicate Mary Janes, which might have felt a little prim against the boldly floral dress, the architectural heel brought fresh energy to her look, lending extra height and polish while remaining wearable and enduringly comfortable.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of curved wedges and discover how to give your floral dresses—and in fact, your wider wardrobe—a fresh spin this season.
SHOP CURVED WEDGES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and I All Cosign These Trending $30 Sandals
They're a dorm bathroom classic.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops
Risky but chic.
-
Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat
Spotted on Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.
-
Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years
Is it due for a resurgence?
-
10 Summer Outfit Ideas That Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Get ready for endless compliments.
-
Brace Yourself—This "Ugly" '90s Sandal Trend Jennifer Aniston Used to Wear Nonstop Is Officially Back
It's about time, if you ask me.
-
The Surprising Shoe Trend I Spotted Everywhere in European Airports
Now boarding: Open-toed sandals.
-
I Just Scrolled Through All the Sandal Options at Shopbop, Zara, and Revolve—These 33 Are It
Think snakeskin, raffia, and metal embellishments.