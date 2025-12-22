I Flew 11 Hours in These $139 Shoes—Now I'll Never Board Another Flight Without Them

I've never been one to look glam at the airport, and I'm okay with that. As long as I'm not pulling up to the terminal in hole-ridden sweatpants and a stained college tee, I consider it a win. When it comes to airport style, my expertise is comfort, not elegance. That's why I was particularly pleased with the shoes I chose to wear on my most recent trip. Flying from Los Angeles to Honolulu and back, approximately five and a half hours each way, I wore UggClassic Micro Slip-Ons ($139), which debuted in May 2025. It was the first time I've boarded a plane in these particular shoes, and now I'll never go back.
Why do I love them for flying? Let me count thy ways. I would feel too casual at the airport in full-on house slippers, but I still want footwear that slides on hands-free because I don't like touching my shoes on the flying cesspools of germs that are airplanes. I want shoes to keep me warm on chilly flights, where I'm often freezing, but I would sweat too much in Ugg boots walking through seemingly neverending terminals. In other words, these slip-ons are the perfect hybrid of slippers and boots, taking the best qualities from both, and excluding the attributes that make them unsuited for traveling. Scroll down to see my comfy-but-not-super-chic travel outfit and shop the shoes in question.
